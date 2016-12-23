Lalita Bhandasura Charitam: Mythological drama revisited

Mythological drama is ever popular in Andhra despite the advent of social, historical and dance dramas. The Kuchipudi dance drama ‘Lalita Bhandasura Charitam’ scripted by N.Ch.Jagannadhacharyulu was slickly presented by Visakhapatnam Kuchipudi Art Academy at Smt. Laila Gangaraju Kala Vedika. The programme was arranged by Andhra Pradesh Bhasha Samskritika Sakha.

The main attraction was the superb choreography by veteran Kuchipudi exponent and one of the most senior disciples of the legendary guru Vempati Chinna Satyam, Bala Kondala Rao, known to be a strict disciplinarian guru.

The story of the dance drama depicts Bhandasura, the arrogant Rakshasa taking birth from the ashes of Manmadha, obtaining the boon that there would be no death for him, torturing the Devatas who appeal to the Gods to helpsave them from Bhandasura.

Eventually Goddess Lalita Devi, in a fierce battle with Bhandasura, kills him and saves the Devatas.

Fine sets, superb singing by D.S.Sasti and excellent performances by the cast members which included Harini (Lalita Devi), Anukula Aditya (Bhandasura), Iswarya ( Lord Vishnu ), Srivatsa ( Kameswari Devi ), Sravika (Lord Siva) and Gopiraj (Bramha).