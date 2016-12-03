L is for lavani

Through talks, photography and performance, a day-long festival will celebrate a dance form that was once mandatory in every mainstream Marathi film

The steady mainstreaming of a folk form once derided by the middle classes, continues with a day-long festival, titled Lavani Live! at one of Mumbai’s truly alternative venues, the Godrej India Culture Lab, whose plush modern interiors is belied by the divertingly subversive programming that has become the hallmark of this ‘fluid experimental space’.

The multiple, and often conflicting, contexts in which tamasha entertainment and its lively lavanis exist within the cultural sphere today is what prompted curator Sejal Yadav to put together a festival that explores ‘the divergent histories, styles, and discourses around lavani’.

Travelling exhibition

Providing an evocative backdrop to the live programme will be veteran photographer Sandesh Bhandare’s travelling exhibition, Tamasha - Ek Rangadi Gammat, sprawled across a welcome patch of green at the venue (the Trees Space). Circa 2001, supported by a grant from the India Foundation for the Arts, Bhandare had documented performances by tamasha troupes as he accompanied them to yatras and fairs, in the Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha districts of Maharashtra. His output was prodigious — over 7,000 still photographs — and captured both familiar and obscure facets of the lives of a breed of performing artistes who had been so egregiously marginalised, both culturally and socially. The exhibition first opened at Mumbai’s Piramal Art gallery, but has travelled extensively to less rarefied echelons over the years. Bhandare has even published a book based on this unique photographic journey in 2006. The economics of tamasha tours, the intriguing differences in performing styles across various regions, the subtleties that belie conventional notions of tamasha, and the sheer appetite for life demonstrated by the lavani performers even in the face of impoverishment and social ostracism, are some of the compelling motifs that emerge from Bhandare’s photographs, marked by an unflinching observation of both the striking and the mundane.

Another personality bound to leave a lasting impression on the proceedings will be the male lavani performer, Anil Hankare, who is conducting a lavani masterclass earlier in the day, and later provides the festival its rousing finale accompanied by his troupe. Hankare has been a mainstay of the all-male Bin Baykancha Tamasha (‘Tamasha without women’) performances that have littered the cultural landscape in the interiors over the past two decades. Men with beautifully painted faces, in colorful nauvari saris, their coquettish airs firmly in place, spectacularly reclaim the sringara rasa from women, and are arguably even more lascivious. Hankare’s verisimilitude as a purportedly female performer is never in question during his performances.

Almost as a corollary, and in keeping with the space’s commitment to queer visibility and discourse, there will be a screening of the documentary, Chabbi, based on the performative journey cross-dressing lavani performer. This will be followed by a panel discussion on what makes the form subversive in its own right, despite the regressive environs in which it has thrived. The lavani songs have traditionally been written by men for the gratification of other men, but performed by women presented as perpetual objects of wanton sensuality.

Also to be screened is the 2009 documentary, Natale Tumchyasathi - Beyond the Adorned Veil, directed by Savitri Medhatul. Medhatul and Bhushan Korgaonkar (who produced the film) the names behind the theatrical presentation, Sangeet Bari, which has been a runaway success and largely responsible for the cultural resurgence of one of the true masters of the form, the irrepressible Shakuntala Nagarkar, who features in the documentary, and has recently acquired the mantle of bona fide Internet star with the viral video, The Amorous Adventures of Shakku and Megha in the Valley of Consent, produced by the Agents of Ishq.

Lavani workshop

While Nagarkar will not feature at the festival itself, she will be conducting a lavani workshop the following weekend at Bandra’s Cuckoo Club. The notion that the lavani performance is merely a titillating display, or a ‘item number’, will be upended by her masterful invocation of the subtleties of text, rhythm and rasa, that makes each lavani such a uniquely precious experience, that often cannot be categorised. Much of this stereotyping, of course, can be blamed at the representation of the lavani in mainstream film.

Both sexualised and bowdlerised in equal measure, the lavani in film provides for glamorous interludes that places its performers on the anvil of mystifying privilege and unbridled desire. While the choreographic elements can often be a homage to the actual form, there is still an uprooting of context that does great disservice to real-life performers. At the festival, another panel discussion titled, Baari to Bollywood, will look at this ongoing appropriation.

Lavani Live! will be held today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Godrej India Culture Lab, Vikhroli (East).

Entry is free and RSVPs is recommended at: indiaculturelab @godrejinds. com; More details at: indiaculturelab.org.