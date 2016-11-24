more-in

Sriradha Paul gave a refreshing Odissi performance at Silparamam.

Kolkata-based Sriradha Paul gave an impressive Odissi performance at the open air stage at Shilparamam.

She presented Ahe Nila Sail, an abhinaya number in pure Odissi style. It was verse in Odiya language, penned by a Muslim poet named Salbeg. As he was not allowed to enter the Puri Temple, he visualised the temple as a big blue mountain and drew a picture of God using his imagination. The picture he drew depicted a sequence from ‘Gajendra Moksham’. Another picture he drew was a sequence from Mahabharata - ‘Draupadi Vastrapaharanam’. The dancer portrayed the role of Maha Vishnu who came to the rescue of these victims. She also presented Vishnu’s fifth incarnation, ‘Narasimha’, a number choreographed by the late guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. The song ran in Aravi ragam, Triputa talam.

Sriradha then came out with Sankara Varnam Pallavi, the speciality being the domination of footwork adapting some impressive moves in Ek talam.

The other number Sriradha presented was Odiya Abhinaya penned by an unknown poet. It was a dialogue between Krishna and Radha. This was choreographed impressively by another well known guru Bichitrananda Swamin. Music by Bijay kumar Barik kept sustained tempo of the in-built drama. This was set in raga Misra Khamboj and talam Jhula. Trichina postures were a speciality of this dance style.

Sriradha concluded her show with a number on Goddess Durga. This too was choreographed by Kelucharan Mohapatra. The song was set in raga Bhairavi. It was interesting and refreshing show.