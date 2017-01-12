High artistry

more-in

"Kathakali dance-drama is like a vast and deep ocean. Some may come to a performance with their hands cupped and only be able to take away what doesn’t slip through their fingers. Others may come with a small vessel, and be able to drink that: And still others may come with a huge cooking pot and take away so much more!" This is how Phillip Zarrilli describes the form in his book ‘Kathakali Dance-Drama, Where Gods and Demons Come to Play.’ Watching ‘Dakshayagam’, a performance put together by artists from the Kerala Kalamandalam recently, brought to mind this description. Organised by Kala Premi Foundation, the performance was part of an initiative to encourage Kathakali in Bengaluru.

What is significant about Zarrilli’s definition is the kind of onus it puts on the connoisseur of Kathakali—that the form demands a certain kind of participation from its audience too. The closer one looks at the different intricate components —be it the metaphor-rich text or the dancer’s performance which often delves deep into the character’s complex mind or a combination of the two, the more one gets out of the performance.

As per the traditional format, the evening began with the ‘keli’, the opening drum call. The play that followed, written by Irayimman Thampy, told the story of how king Daksha attained salvation with the blessings of Siva. As is the norm, five key scenes from this story were performed; the length of each scene varied.

The Kalamandalam team’s artistic prowess was evident right from the opening scene. It was a scene in which Sati asks her husband Siva to grant her permission to attend the yaga (sacrifice) that her father Daksha is performing. The manner in which the singers and the dancers built the arguments that Sati put forward in order to convince Siva, were indeed commendable. As the singers repeated the primary lines, the dancer’s abhinaya became more nuanced with each sangati voicing the eagerness of a daughter, her wish to be with her friends who were also attending the sacrifice, the fear that her husband will not grant her permission etc. It was indeed remarkable that with just this opening scene which technically did not begin where the play actually begins but enacts a key moment nevertheless, the team brought the audience closer to the characters within minutes.

In a Kathakali performance, the denouement of the plot is not as important as the elaboration of key moments i.e. the ‘ilakiyattam’. Two such moments stood out in Dakshayagam. The first was when Daksha, after prohibiting his daughter from attending the sacrifice, has a brief moment of repentance after she leaves. The singers were silent and the drum beats alone accompanied the dancer. In that moment, Daksha was less a king and more a father. He recounted the birth of Sati, the years thereafter where he raised her with her own hands and finally stood there lamenting his actions. Kalamandalam Neeraj played Daksha and handled this complex emotion rather well. A vigorous choreographic piece followed, that further conveyed the agitation of his mind.

The second moment was the elaborate lead up to the fight between Daksha and two of Siva's commanders from his army: Veerabhadran and Bhadrakali. This segment also formed the climax of the play and the atmosphere was sufficiently charged with the drum beats reaching a crescendo and the singers uttering strong lines, rather than singing them. The costumes of Veerabhadran and Bhadrakali were evocatively designed depicting the characters' shades purely through colour and make up. The actors playing the two characters-- Kalamandalam Shibi Chakravarthy and Kalamandalam Ananthu-- were exceptional in their roles. In contrast to the poised and refined characters of Siva, Daksha and Sati, these two commanders were wild, charged with primal emotions of revenge, anger and a thirst for blood.

Choreographically, the battle between Daksha and the two commanders broke out of the proscenium space into the audience seating area. In a brilliantly staged combat sequence that combined witty arguments and plain old threats from both sides, the audience was in for a visual and aural treat during this segment.

The music team did go off key at times, but that was adequately made up for.

Ultimately, the story of Dakshayagam is also about forgiveness. Angry that Sati was sent away from her own father's yagam, Siva kills Daksha through his two commanders. However, after being coaxed by priests to restore Daksha's life, he does so too. This outcome though isn't given much importance especially in terms of scene elaboration-- which again ties in with the fact that the story isn't quite important in these performances.

One walked away from the auditorium in Seva Sadan with stark pictures imprinted in the mind and a desire to revisit parts of the performance, mainly to find more possibilities hidden in each expressive moment.

ARCHANA NATHAN