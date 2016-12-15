Executed with finesse

more-in

A packed Koothambalam of Kerala Kalamandalam witnessed a two-hour ‘Kuchipudi Nritya Malika’ staged by Vasanth Kiran and his disciples. The two-hour recital turned memorable on account of the techniques of the Vempatti School of the dance form and also for the choreographic style of Vasanth.

The invocation to Ganapathy was a well-crafted portrayal of ‘Sree Gananatha’ in Malahari, Adi, a popular geetam by Purandaradasa. Following the swaras, inspiring jatis added elegance to the nritta performed by Aswini Nambiar, Rachana Narayanankutty and Sonu Satheeshkumar. While the poses they struck individually in sequence were remarkable, the short presentation served to establish a rapport with the audience.

A Hamsanandi composition of Purandaradasa, ‘Kunidado Krishna’ in Adi, was a solo by Aswini. The dancer narrated the varied exploits of Krishna impressively in this number. She proved both her nritta and abhinaya talents for which incessant jatis from Vasanth appeared as a stimulant. The short performance on the plate was specially noted for the complex rhythm patterns that were executed with precision.

‘Sarasamukhi sakala bhagyade Sree Chamundeswari’, a composition of Harikesanallur Muthayya Bhagavathar in Goudmalhar, Roopakam, reminded the rasikas of the theatrical backdrop of Kuchipudi. The story of Mahishasura mardni was tagged to the number as a sanchari to highlight the exploits of Devi Chamundeswari. Sonu, who opened the recital, appeared to be endowed with exceptional terpsichorean competence. Her expressions delineating the varied emotions of Devi were commendable. While Aswini portrayed the lion, Rachana donned the role of Mahishasura, depicting the arrogant posture of the character. But the sanchari could have been shorter, as it overshadowed the delineation of the composition.

Another solo was ‘Poonthen nermozhi’, a Swati padam in Anandabhairavi and Adi, a delight of any Mohiniyattam danseuse. Histrionic talents of Rachana came to the fore while portraying the vipralambha nayika. One felt that a slower tempo could have enabled the dancer to make it more evocative.

‘Shiva Shiva bhava bhava saranam’ of Narayanatheertha’s Krishnaleela Tharangani, in ragamalika, was presented by Vasanth as Shiva Tarangam. Interestingly, the recital was prefixed by the navarasa sloka, ‘Sringaram vama bhage’. Commendable was the exposé of the nine rasas. In the composition, the poet addresses Siva by describing his physical features as also his adventures. In between, Vasanth sidetracked for a sanchari and brought in Ravana to showcase his devotion to Siva by depicting his meditation, lifting of Kailasa and so on.

As for the nritta, it was an exposition of the movements peculiar to the masculine style. Going by Vasanth’s style, it appears that the dance on the platter was relatively shorter as was also seen in the previous one by Aswini. The piece also provided ample opportunities to highlight his potential for abhinaya. An attractive Aharya with the mark of Siva linga on his forehead was especially noteworthy.

The female dancers joined to wind up the recital with a thillana of Balamuralikrishna in Kathanakuthoohalam, which was presented as a tribute to the late maestro.

The performance brought to the limelight the significance of a live orchestra in supporting creative dancers. The show was hosted by Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University.