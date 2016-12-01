Emotive portrayal

more-in

‘Krishna nee begane baaro’, this melodious song always brings to mind the iconic Balasaraswati, who immortalised it with her abhinaya and popularised it in the West. Recently, the beauty of the Veena Dhanammal lineage came through in the rendering of this song by Tiruvarur Girish, who hails from this family. He was singing for senior Bharatanatyam dancer Priyadarsini Govind at the Bharath Sangeet Utsav.

It was an evening devoted to padams and javalis. Priyadarsini portrayed different nayikas through eloquent expression. Beginning with a Kshetrayya padam in raga Gowlipantu, in which responding to the sakhis description of her lord Muvvagopala’s exploits, the depiction of the heroine with subtle shades of humour and sarcasm by the dancer was appealing.

The grief of a proshitabharttruka nayika, who sees her husband after a long separation, in ‘Ninu Jooda’ of Kshetrayya, the playful heroine in the Kapi raga javali ‘Parulannamata’, the arrogance of the nayika in ‘Yarukagilum Bhayama’, one after the other, Priyadarsini sailed through these compositions, revealing her ability to depict varied shades of emotions.

Tiruvarur Girish’s singing added depth to the portrayal. L. Ramakrishnan’s (violin) melodious accompaniment and Vijayaraghavan’s playing of the rhythmic passages on the mridangam enhanced the experience. One only wished that there was a change in the tempo of the songs.

Another highlight of the evening was the line where mother Yashoda views the universe in Krishna’s mouth; dance and music seemed to merge to create a lasting impact in the viewers’ mind.