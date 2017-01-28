Debunking reptilian myths

more-in

Snakes have always been a part of popular culture — whether in movies or in television serials where they transform into human beings to exact revenge. However, they are mostly shown in a negative light. As part of Lok Gatha, a platform created by the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) to help promote and preserve folk traditions, actor and popular Rajasthani singer Ila Arun will debunk myths around snakes. Arun plans to regale audiences with various folklore in which reptiles have played a pivotal role. The aim is to highlight that snakes have had a considerable influence on diverse dance and art forms.

Arun says, “This is a good platform for people to know about the rich cultural tradition of India. For me, this is an opportunity to revisit my childhood.” The actor-singer says that snakes have had a major role in mythological tales, folklore, dance forms, art and popular culture. “If you look at our mythology, right from Lord Shiva, who wore a snake around his neck, to Samudra manthan, and Warli paintings (where snakes are a constant leitmotif), you find references everywhere. In fact, there are festivals in various parts of India, like in Vrindavan and Andhra Pradesh, that are dedicated to snakes,” she elaborates.

The singer adds that she is not a researcher but an observer who learnt about the eclectic forms of folk dance when she interacted with artistes during her growing up years. “I was raised in Rajasthan and have always been interested in folk art. During my college days, I was sent to New Delhi to be part of the Republic Day Parade, where I witnessed tableaus from across India, interacted with the artistes and got an opportunity to learn about their traditions and cultural influences.”

Kalbelia, a dance form, which is part of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and Nag Mantri ka Jagran (a ritual around serpents performed in Maharashtra) will also be elaborated upon as part of the programme. Arun has been closely associated with Kalbelia dancers especially since they have performed with her over the last two decades. “The Kalbelias were nomads who lived closer to Pushkar and Ajmer and the women often danced to earn alms while their male counterparts played the pungi. However, since the enactment of the Wildlife Act of 1972, which protects plants and animal species, performing arts have been their source of livelihood,” she shares. Arun tells us more about the dance form, “The women dance and swirl, replicating the movements of a serpent. They have lithe, supple bodies like snakes. What has helped them sustain over the years is the fact that they have constantly reinvented themselves and incorporated various local dance forms into their performances. Even their dressing is inspired by serpents. They wear black outfits and bead jewellery,” she recounts.

Nag Mantri ka Jagran, on the other hand, is a celebration in which Shiva devotees observe an all-night vigil, sing devotional hymns and songs and play music on instruments made of copper and brass. Tales on different avatars of Lord Shiva are narrated and performed. Various pictures of snakes are also traced on wooden planks during the night.

Arun says, “I aspire to become a creative bridge between the local artistes, who are keeping these authentic, traditional folk forms alive and the youth of India, who do not have much knowledge about them.”

Lok Gatha — ‘A talk on snakes in Indian folk culture’ will be held on January 29 at the Experimental Theatre, NCPA at 7 p.m. Before that a Warli Painting workshop exploring the theme of snakes and peacocks will be held at the Experimental Theatre garden at 3 p.m. All details here: bookmyshow.com