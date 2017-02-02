Dancer Kavya Smrithi: Craft married to aesthetics

It was a lively Kuchipudi performance where the artistic acumen of US-based young danseuse Adabala Kavya Smrithi was on display at Kalabharati Visakhapatnam. In a perfect coalescence of expression and footwork, her performance was a visual treat.

A disciple of Guru Harirama Murthy, Kavya Smrithi also learnt her rudiments of Kuchipudi under the guidance of maestro Vempati China Satyam. She seems to have imbibed her mentor Harirama Murthy’s penchant for detail in the portrayal of a given character, taking care of the attendant emotive dimensions of the scene at hand. This detailed delineation of different scenarios marked her performance. Though a tinge of maestro Vempati China Satyam’s remained evident, Harirama Murthy’s choreography carried a distinct mark of his own in its aesthetics and craft of presentation. This ensured an instant connect with the younger audience.

The session opened with the customary obeisance to Lord Ganesh through Pranavakaram praising His divine attributes. The next piece was Sringara Lahari, depicting the exquisite beauty of Goddess Lalithamba that holds the otherwise ascetic Lord Shiva in thrall. The pervasive romantic aura, the grace and elegance of the Goddess inviting the attention of the Lord and the grandeur of her invincible prowess found captivating expression in the presentation.

The exposition of Marakatha Manimaya Chela, a composition of Oothakadu Venkata Subbaiyer, was another moment where her artistic brilliance came to the fore. The descriptive nature of the piece that portrays the Lord Krishna in exquisite attire, complete with flute in hand and peacock plume in headgear in a blissful mood was delineated by carrying the mood of the piece with ease and elegance. She excelled in the exploration of soft shades of expression for the piece Alamelmanga, a composition of Annamayya. She capped the performance with a bubbly Tillana in raga Kedaragoula.

Visakha Arts and Dance Association (VAADA) hosted the event.