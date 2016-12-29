Dance transcends borders

The seventh edition of Natya Prathibha, which featured Kuchipudi performance by Hong Kong-based artistes, wowed dance lovers at Kalabharati, Visakhapatnam.

A team of foreign artistes, all disciples of Srihari Baladithya Eranki, showcased the finer shades of the idiom of Kuchipudi. In tandem with their guru and also individually, they remarkably performed each piece with verve.

The performance was a fine blend of technique and aesthetics. Most of the pieces were performed in group with footwork and expression in sync.

It was noteworthy that these foreigners displayed such a keen grasp of lyrical nuances of the compositions taken up.

Having opened the recital with an invocation in praise of Lord Ganesha, the team proceeded to present Okaparikokapari of Annamayya. The descriptive nature of the composition about the exquisite beauty of Goddess Alamelumanga and her divine grace was well captured in gestural language of dance.

Then, Guru Baladitya stole the show with a dynamic presentation of Siva ashtakam.

Choreographed by maestro Vempati Chinna Satyam, the piece was intensely vigorous in its floor patterns. Baladitya executed them with precision and grace. In an energetic display of his grasp over intricate aspects of its performance, he delineated the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva well.

This was followed by a group presentation of Oothukadu Venkata Subbaiah’s composition Brindavana Nilaye. Any theme on Lord Krishna fires the imagination of dancers and this was no exception. The team ably portrayed various descriptions about Lord Krishna and his divine play in Brindavan.

Brochevarevarura of Mysore Vasudevachari was another number that found remarkable expression. The yearning of a staunch devotee for release from the mundane was articulated through the mythological episode of Gajendra Moksham. In a wide range of sancharis in coalescence with expression, the theme was poignantly narrated. After presentation of another composition of Annamayya, Alarulukuriyaga, they capped the performance with a fast-paced Tillana of Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna in raga Brindavani.

Anita Lee, Cynthia Lau, Fandy Mok, Ingrid Yeung, Jackie Law, Lulu Wang, Kirby WongTammay Lal, Virgina Cheung and Monica Leung took part. Tenneti Sravani presented Devadevam Bhajeham and Pravesa Daruvu from ‘Bhamakalapam’.

Visakha Art and Dance Association (VADA) hosted the event.