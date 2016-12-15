Dance and its many dimensions

more-in

Reinvention is a necessity in today’s context as things are transient especially in performance spaces. The arts need new perspectives to remain relevant, without straying from their roots. Krithika Subramanian will explore these aspects and create a platform for discussion at Natya Darshan, the annual dance conference conducted by Kartik Fine Arts during its December Festival.

Started in 2001, to broaden ideas about dance, the advisers for this conference are Sudharani Raghupathy and Chitra Visweswaran. This year, the conference is being conducted and curated by Krithika, a classical dancer and an architect and designer.

A student of Sudharani Raghupathy, though she remains rooted to the Pandanallur style, Krithika is also making strides in contemporary dance theatre and the arts in general.

Setting the tone for the conference was a photography exhibition, ‘Perceive’, held recently across three venues. On display were the works of G. Venkatram, Sreedhar Vaidya, Satyajit Dhananjayan, Usha Kris, Karthik Venkatraman, R. Prasanna Venkatesh and Inni Singh — each of them capturing the different aspects of dance.

“Though this is a young conference, it has been making an impact during the Season. My guru, Sudharani Raghupathy, has been very much a part of it. This conversation, started by her is growing, and we have had Anita Ratnam, Malavika Sarukkai carrying it forward. I think it is a great place to ideate, create and have new strands of thoughts take shape,” says Krithika.

According to her, conferences have to be inclusive. “If an audience is intimidated by it in terms of content, the purpose is defeated. As artists, we need to be open to new ideas. I believe in the power of collaboration and putting skill sets together for fresh ideas.”

The artists who are going to be featured in this seminar are familiar names, who will come up with innovative perspectives.

In ‘Tracing the Contemporary’, the lifeworks of Chandralekha and her productions will be looked at by through the eyes of Sharan Apparao, Sadanand Menon and Tishani Doshi. ‘Renaissance Revivalist’ focusses on the has the lifeworks of Rukmini Devi Arundale, discussed – as a person who was not just a dancer. It will feature V. Ramnarayan in conversation with Priyadarsini Govind and Jyotsana Narayanan. Eternal Classicism features Vyjayanthimala Bali and Rhythms Rule will be presented by Shobana. is an interesting inclusion. watch. Inventive Design of Temple Jewellery and Dance Costuming has many artists and designers in a panel discussion on trends and developments.

There are also performances featuring Mallika Sarabhai and her troupe in Hot Talas and Cool Rasas, the Mahabharata, a dance production by Shama Bhate’s troupe, Hara Dance Production by Parshwanath Upadhye and Adviteeyam by Yamini Reddy and Bhavana Reddy and troupe.

An added dimension to the three-day proceedings (December 16, 17 and 18) is Pathra Pravesham or character portrayal in dance theatre featuring 16 up-and-coming artists, who will share the stage with some of the best choreographers and dancers. The audience will have to guess the characters that will be portrayed by them. “This should be interesting with young artists over the stage for two days.”

There will also be a session devoted to Jatiswaram. “I don’t find too many people doing it today . We have worked on this along with Narthaki Natraj, who has taken up an old composition, which is going to be reinterpreted by Sheela Unnikrishnan, Jayanthi Subramaniam and KB Madhusudhanan and troupe,” says Krithika.

“Globally musicians, dancers, poets, photographers, theatre artists, writers, film makers, fashion designers and jewellers are interacting closely. There is such a vibrant participation in art events. This is what we need to aspire for in classical dance in India to make it dynamic and grow from strength to strength.”

Krithika also feels young dancers should attend such events since it will help them understand the art form better.