Creation and the wheel of time

Classical artists, like their counterparts in other genres, can never be untouched by the society they live in. Even those who claim to be solely immersed in the practice of an ancient art form, ignoring the more mundane aspects of life — like politics, the newspaper and the daily grind — do reflect, with their creative expression, this relationship between the individual and society.

As 2017 draws near, the performance season is still on a high, but December 31 brings with it a sense of closure. Looking back at some of the memorable classical dance performances and dance-related events in the Capital this year, there are signs of plodding on in the same direction but also of branching out. Besides, in a devotion imbued scene, there is finally significant evidence of practitioners stopping in their tracks and questioning the path their elders encouraged them to tread.

Young classical dancers training in the 1960s and ’70s were invariably taught that Indian classical dance had suffered a decline under British rule and that pioneers and ‘reformers’ rescued the arts in the early 20th Century, bringing to the fore their spiritual content and making them palatable for middle class ‘respectable’ audiences and thus saving them from oblivion. This linear narrative is riddled with potential for discussion, debate and questioning, but the nationalistic years after independence, when the classical dance forms were being packaged as saleable products of India’s cultural pride, were not the years when these questions were asked, at least loudly.

Yoga practitioner and Bharatanatyam and Contemporary dancer Navtej Johar, however, sees, in the modern history of Indian classical dance and Yoga, a systematic “disenfranchisement” of the body where notions and esoteric concepts have replaced its material existence.

Recently, Johar organised “Body at the Centre: Narratives, Practices, Affects”, the first of an intended series of panel discussions. Here, Sadanand Menon, Meera Nanda and Sundar Sarukkai, drawn from arenas of arts writing and philosophy, spoke about “reclaiming” the body from the mists of fallacies that control and curb progress and repudiate free thought. In organising the series, Johar hopes to bring the focus back to the body. It is the shifting of this focus, he feels, that has not only distorted the dance and Yoga narratives, but also largely contributed to the state of our cities which are not merely body-unfriendly but actually “contemptuous”.

As for the body, Odissi dancer Sharmila Biswas brought to the Capital a production that also placed the female dancer, with her body and mind and emotions, at the centre, rather than treating her as an impersonal narrator as often the case in classical dance presentations. Known for exploring the roots and related arts surrounding her chosen dance form, including regional traditions of song and percussions of Odisha and Bengal, Sharmila’s “Antar Yatra — The Journey Within” premiered in seven cities of India and came to New Delhi in August this year. In “Antar Yatra”, Sharmila and her co-performers, Amrita Lahiri (Kuchipudi), Lakshmi Parthasarathy Athreya (Bharatanatyam) and Shashwati Garai Ghosh (Odissi), explored the thought processes of the artist, the struggle to find a balance between the surreal, magical world of art and the inescapable ordinariness of everyday life, which every artist has to negotiate regularly.

Sharmila and her team, including music composer Srijan Chatterjee, who also appeared briefly on stage, broke new ground by holding an interaction with the audience after every performance. People asked questions and commented on their perceptions of the show, while the artists sat cross-legged on the stage and responded.

All art is a medium of flight. It is not only the performers of 2016 who brought to centre-stage dance and its relationship to the artist and society. Some 30 years ago, Guru K.J. Govindarajan, momentarily moving away from the songs in praise of one deity or another, composed a dance piece in praise of dance itself. In autumn of this year, Marie Elangovan, disciple and daughter-in-law of the late guru, performed his “Bharatakalai” as part of her solo Bharatanatyam performance. The song extols the greatness and the beauty of Bharatanatyam. The guru has choreographed it using abstract movements of Bharatanatyam set to swara passages of Shivaranjani raga.

Freely translated, the song says, “Seeing dance fills the heart with happiness; it is a pure and sacred art. It’s a beautiful art that Elango Adigal praised in his epic work ‘Silapadikaram’. The Cheras, the Cholas and the Pandyas, along with the gods, all enjoy this dance form.”

Guru Govindarajan was a part of the generation that transitioned Bharatanatyam from the domain of the devadasis and nattuvanars to the proscenium stage and the urbanised middle-class milieu of independent India. Thus his composition also emphasises the mythological narrative that “this dance has come to us from Shiva,” but at the same time he underlines its universal abstract potential, saying, “It is a combination of bhava, raga and tala.”

While the art itself lends itself as a subject matter for choreography, there’s no gainsaying that mythological stories and legends remain rich material for the classical dancer. Still, time doesn’t stand still.

Earlier this year, veteran Odissi dancer Ranjana Gauhar teamed up with Mayurbhanj Chhau exponent Rakesh Sai Babu to present the evergreen story of separated lovers, “Nal Damayanti”. Collaborating with her son Sidharth Daniels, Ranjana embraced the times by including multi-media technology and projecting animated figures on the cyclorama. These figures dialogued with the human dancers on stage. It was a conventional linear narrative told in the multi-media manner of today.

But not all youngsters want to drastically change their presentation methods. Malaysia-based Neha Mondal Chakravarty and Aishwarya Aravind teamed up to present “The Banyan Tree — Roots of Tradition”. They too could be described as presenting the conventional in a contemporary garb, but not with multi-media. If they were rooted in the Kalakshetra training they received some two decades ago in Chennai, they showed their generation’s disinclination to follow meekly on the beaten path by re-choreographing several of the works they presented. Adhering to the original music, they reworked, tweaked and improvised to make the repertoire their own.

As the saying goes, there is nothing new under the sun. But there’s no denying how interesting it is to re-invent the wheel. An established penchant in the classical dance world however, has been to merely present a copy of an old wheel instead of building one’s own. This has perhaps contributed to a certain ennui amongst audiences and practitioners alike.

As the wheel turns to 2017, we can hope for more honest introspective attempts that will infuse life into the classical dance scene.