Children get a taste of Odissi

more-in

Arushi Mudgal’s lec-dem proved to be a treat for the Kodaikanal school students.

As the sunlight poured into the valley surrounded by grassy hills, a sound of cascading waters could be heard. Unusually, it was not waterfall that one heard, but the sound of anklets. Odissi dancer Arushi Mudgal and her troupe were showcasing the elegance of the dance form at My School Satya Surabhi, Kodaikanal.

Two students of My School sang a sloka and the lamp was lit by two senior sisters of Presentation Convent to inaugurate the event.

The programme was part of ‘Virasat - 2016,’ sponsored by SPIC MACAY (Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Among Youth). Arushi was accompanied by Manikuntala Bhowmik (vocal), Shiv Shankar Satpathy (pakhawaj) and Ravinder Rajput (flute).

The host school, My School Satya Surabhi, was founded in 1999 to provide free quality education to the disadvantaged rural children of the Palani Hills. This programme fulfils the aim of creating an awareness among the students of the traditional dances of India.

Arushi Mudgal took the stage and demonstrated the nuances of the dance form. She also shared a little bit of its history.

An interesting fact emerged about how martial arts and athletics were incorporated into the dance form to encourage the youth, who were called ‘Gotipuas’.

The dance has its roots in the Mahari dance. It was only after Independence that the dance form received a formalised structure.

Arushi talked about the different components of the dance, specially the invocation to the gods and demonstrated different postures that the audience identified as Ganesha, Lakshmi, Krishna and Siva. Next, she took up mangalacharana, pushpanjali bhumi and trikhandi pranams.

It was an enjoyable experience for the students of Presentation Convent, Praak Foundation, Bhavans Gandhi Vidyashram, Santham School, St Johns H.S., Zion School and St. Xaviers, who listened with interest as the dancer unfolded the many facets that made the dance form, a thing of beauty.

The programme ended with a demonstration of three of the Krishna Leelas, and focused on the story of Kalia Mardan Leela.

During question time, there was one that the children asked unanimously, “Can you teach us to dance?”

The objective of the programme, kindling an interest in the children to learn this art form, was fulfilled by Arushi Mudgal and her group.