Celebrating Kathak

It was a long cherished dream of young kathaka Manisha Guliani to hold a festival of Jaipur gharana Kathak in its birth place. The who’s who of Jaipur gharana Kathak came under one roof as she organised Thirak Utsav 2016 celebrating traditions and innovations in Kathak.

Held from December 9 to 11 at Jawahar Kala Kendra, the evenings were reserved for performances while the mornings saw symposium. Manisha Guliani, disciple of Guru Pandit Giridhari Maharaj, Guru Shashi Shankhla and Guru Prerna Shrimali opened the event with a “Shiva Stuti” where both her long years of study and discipline were on display. She commended herself uniquely with her powerful stamping foot work matching the rhythmic cycles of the musicians. She played alternately the personality of Shiva as well as that of bhakta in minute detail. She went on to show the intricacies of jhaptal winning audience appreciation at every stage.

Guru Prerna Shrimali a name to reckon with, began with “Krishna Aradhana”. Her stage presence had a magical effect on the audience. She displayed her forte in the technicalities of Kathak and showed the subtle nuances of Teen taal as imbibed from her Guru Kunbdanlal. Her wide repertoire collected from several gurus, has been carefully preserved and what she served was but very little. A life time’s work cannot be shown in just one evening.

Kathaka Aditi Mangaldas’ productions are nothing but fine poetry. She created images of fluid and eternal poetry thereby pushing the boundaries of Kathak in her very own inimitable style and held the audience spellbound.

Guliyani, with the intention of not just presenting the finer nuances of Kathak to the audience, also included in the festival other classical dance forms. There was Rama Vaidyanathan, student of Yamini Krishnamurhy and her mother-in-law, Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan. A creative mind, Rama performed her own choreographic work “Mayur Alarippu” and a varnam she had created herself from the sahitya of Bhakta Meera Bai. For many in the audience this was the first time ever they got to see a bhajan turned into a varnam. The performance was neat. The song “Jhuk Ayi Re Badaria Sawan Ki” was mesmerising.

The second evening had more surprises in store. Odissi exponent Saswat Joshi who has created a special niche for himself in the Odissi firmament, won audience praise with his innovative sculpture like postures, which needs hours and hours of rigorous practice. Yoga and dance are at the finger tips of this talented disciple of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. He performed “Mangalacharan” and “Nav Durga” and both were outstanding renditions.

Performer Anwesha Mohanta is a Sattriya dancer, She won kudos of the audience with her performance of “Ramdani” and “Geetor Nach”, schooling the audience about the form and its intense devotional aspect.

The symposium held at Krishnayan in Jawahar Kala Kendra saw invitees share their valuable thoughts. Among those who spoke were Pandit Girdhar Chand from Singapore on his father Guru Narayan Prasad and Pandit Rajendra Gangani on the contribution of his father Guru Kundanlal Gangani. Others who spoke were Guru Geetanjali Lal on the contribution of Guru Devilal and Guru Durga Lal and Guru Pandit Girdhari Maharaj on the contribution of Guru Pandit Laxminarayan.

There were stalwarts like Uma Sharma who brought to light the contribution by Guru Sunder Prasad and Guru Sushmita Misra and Kajal Misra from Kolkata on Guru Pandit Jaylal and Guru Pandit Ramgopal. Dr. Rekha Thakar and Sangeeta Singhal highlighted the contribution of Guru Gauri Shankar while Pandit Rajkumar Javda threw light on the contribution of Kanhaiyalal Javda.

Moderator Guru Prerna Shrimali conducted the sessions, which were very beneficial to students and critics alike, very ably.