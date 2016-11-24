Bringing Peruvanam to Mumbai

The silver jubilee celebrations of cultural organisation Keli will focus on the considerable artistic contribution of a small Kerala village

Picture a lush green village, lined with blooming paddy fields and quaint rural houses, and it might very well be Peruvanam, nestled in Kerala’s Thrissur district. Home to the Peruvanam Pooram, one the state’s biggest temple festivals, this village masters quite a command on the cultural map of the State. But what most do not know, is that this village also holds the tradition of Kerala’s beloved drums, the melam, and its indigenous Sanskrit theatre form, Koodiyattam, under its fold.

City-based cultural organisation Keli brings these two rural art forms — the melam and Koodiyattam — to Mumbai, as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations. Formed in 1991 with the idea to propagate and intervene in traditional art forms, Keli has come a long way in it’s journey of preserving the country’s rich classical arts heritage.

Deciding to focus this year’s celebration on the rich heritage of Peruvanam was quite a simple task for the organisers. “The village of Peruvanam has a history of over 1,800 years of Koodiyattam, and around 1,400 years of melam. It is important to bring out the cultural anthropologies of the rural areas into the urban”, says Ramachandran K., festival director at Keli.

Highlighting some of the lesser known facets about Koodiyattam, Ramachandran divulges an interesting fact regarding the age-old tradition of the ‘red cloth band’, donned by the artistes prior to their performance. “The red band symbolises their acceptance of the character they are to portray on stage. Once the red band is tied to their forehead, they cannot get out of character, till the performance is over,” he says.

Some Koodiyattam artistes are reportedly so steadfast in their adherence to this tradition, that even death cannot break them from their promise to stick to character. Ramachandran tells us about a 92-year-old artiste who was set to go on stage but could not, because a member from his support orchestra was absent. It turned out that the missing 84-year-old melam player, had passed away. “The artiste however, refused to budge from his stage; instead arranging for a substitute melam player. He attended the [funeral] ceremony only after finishing his performance, a good eight hours later”, exclaims Ramachandran.

Peruvanam has not only housed age-old art traditions, but has also provided some of the country’s finest talent in contemporary times. The village is home to numerous literary movements and film exponents, including National Award-winning director Priyanandan. Another eminent personality to hail from this village is the celebrated Koodiyattam artiste Usha Nangiar, known for her ungendered justice to the art. Nangiar is best known for enacting the forbidden female characters of theatre – Ahalya, Sita, Draupadi, and Mandodari — and creating a new and comprehensive approach to the art form.

The Keli festival starts on November 24 at the Y.B. Chavan Centre at 6.45 p.m. with an inaugural Thayambaka concert, performed by Padmashree Mattannur Sankarankutty Marar and group. On November 25, 26 and 27, Usha Nangiar will perform ‘Nangiar Koothu’ at Prithvi Theatre; TTFAC, Anushakthi Nagar; and Terna auditorium respectively. Entry is free and passes are available at Prithvi Theatre, Y.B. Chavan, Maharashtra Watch Company (Dadar West), Giri Stores (Matunga) and Deluxe restaurant (Fort).

The writer is an intern at The Hindu