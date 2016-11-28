Aerial routes

This Wednesday, two Delhi girls share with audiences how Bharatanatyam has shaped their lives

In the past decades, classical dance artists have increasingly taken the help of off-beat themes, cross-genre collaborations and musical experiments in an effort to stand out from the crowd, or to contemporise their work, or simply to discover their own individual path. Today, the art scene is crowded with such endeavours. With trends flowing and ebbing, however, attention has of late also turned from the newer and never-tried to the old and evergreen. This description is perhaps what we could give to the Bharatanatyam presentation “The Banyan Tree — roots of tradition” to be presented in New Delhi this Wednesday.

Conceptualised by Neha Mondal Chakravarty, the production, designed as a Bharatanatyam repertoire for duet and solo, will be danced by Neha along with Aishwarya Aravind. “The concept is mine but the choreography and idea to collaborate are both of ours,” says Neha, who, like Aishwarya, has been based in Malaysia for the past few years. Both are alumna of Kalakshetra, Chennai.

The dancers say they were on the lookout for an opportunity to showcase the Kalakshetra style in Malaysia, where they feel that although classical dance of India abounds, this particular school of Bharatanatyam is not frequently seen. As old friends from their Kalakshetra hostel days — they left the institution roughly ten years ago — they were more than happy when they ran into each other and began collaborating on a project. And “The Banyan Tree…” took root.

The choice of title reflects the concept that studying at Kalakshetra has always meant imbibing a way of life rather than merely being trained in a particular gharana of Bharatanatyam. The banyan tree which shades the stone-paved assembly area in the midst of the Kalakshetra campus is a potent motif, for these artists as for countless others who have passed through the institution.

The programme is based on pieces originally choreographed by seniors at Kalakshetra. These include Sheejith Krishna, Brigha Bessel, and the institution’s founder Rukmini Devi Arundale herself among others. These have in some instances been reworked, say the dancers. For example, in a piece originally designed for a solo dancer, they have introduced two characters to bring out the dialogue inherent in it.

Another interesting interpretation is likely to be the “Krishna Alaripu”, which Aishwarya says she reworked some two years ago, based on the composition she learnt in Kalakshetra. The original composition is the alaripu in Chaturashra jaati, which is a piece of abstract dance (nritta) used as the opening piece of a Bharatnatyam repertoire and does not contain a storyline. Aishwarya has woven its abstract movements around the Krishna theme.

The one piece the dancers say they have not retouched at all is the vintage tillana in raga Natabhairavi, which was composed many decades ago by Veena Krishnamacharya as a tribute to Rukmini Devi, and which she set to dance herself.

“The Banyan Tree…” also features the rhythmically challenging “Yati”, originally choreographed by noted dancer Sheejit Krishna, and choreographed for this presentation by Neha and Aishwarya.

In a world bristling with copyright arguments and intellectual property rights tussles, some would tread more carefully in this territory.

But, says Neha, she has not tried to change someone else’s work, simply to reinterpret it for a current audience which might prefer to see a duet rather than a solo.

While a student at Kalakshetra, she says, she was careful to note down the details of every work she learnt. “Yati”, she says, she didn’t actually learn to dance while there, but it was a new and popularly performed piece then. “So I guess it’s not about reworking someone’s choreography but reinterpretation of the music.”

Moreover, she notes, “It’s nothing against [the grain of] what I have learnt.”

About the production, Neha says, “It’s like a story of Kalakshetra, the generations of artists who have been there and are now presenting their work all over the world.” And it’s about “how my journey in dance is, from where I started to where I am now.”

In terms of technique and grounding, “Kalakshetra definitely gives you an amazing base,” says Neha. “How you develop it is up to each person. I love this style and I want to stick to it.”

As for grounding, it’s more than the arts, notes Aishwarya. Apart from experiencing that “spirituality is not just going to temples and praying,” she has come to realise that “everything is like a package: what we are now is all because of our past experience.” Thus, though credit goes also to one’s family and upbringing, remarks Aishwarya, her training at Kalakshetra has made her so that she can “adjust in any part of the world in any situation.”

Thus the duo has, through the production values, choice of dance compositions, choreographic presentation and even the documentary film to be shown in between, tried to include “all the learnings in Kalakshetra and all the essences” each has imbibed.