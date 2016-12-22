Accent on the unsaid

Historical research in any context is fascinating, but particularly so in the socio-cultural context. In the 1990s Dr. Swapna Sundari, renowned Kuchipudi exponent happened to watch at Eluru, a devadasi (who later became her guru), Maddula Laxminaraya perform, Vilasini Natyam in Eluru, when on a performance tour and was intrigued. Her interest aroused, she researched and re-established, the dance tradition of the erstwhile Andhra Devadasis or Kalaavanthulus comprising ritualistic temple dances, court dances and dance-theatre Parijatams.

Dr. Anupama Kylash, Kuchipudi dancer, having trained under Dr. Uma Rao, has taken to Vilasini Natyam and is a senior disciple of Swapna Sundari. Her performance at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha opened with ritualistic choornikas - one from the Saiva Agama sastra and another from the Pancharatra Agama sastra. The repertoire was otherwise made up of court dances, specifically the descriptive padams and javalis, that dealt with sringara, and were presented in an intimate chamber concert setting called Meyzuvani.

The dancer is seated while performing abhinaya, so she cannot use the body to communicate; she has only her face, hand gestures and perhaps the torso. In Vilasini Natyam, as Anupama explained, there was no concept of enacting a story or a sanchari; it was a question of interpreting the line and generating ideas to emphasise the meaning.

Take the example of the Kshetrayya padam ‘Challanaaya lera na manasentho,’ (Dhanyasi, Misra chapu), literally meaning, ‘My heart is very calm and peaceful, O Muvvagopala.’ The implied meaning is the opposite, because the nayika is angry with Krishna for being with another woman and is being sarcastic. Abhinaya in Vilasini Natyam is clever, almost cerebral, relishing the strong emotions of anger, sarcasm, jealousy, by using many scenarios.

The nayika opens the door to find Krishna and is skeptical. She observes him and says your eyes look tired, you must have been dallying with other women. She listens to a make-believe defence and asks sarcastically, ‘Oh you were busy chatting with Brahma and Siva? You killed someone? What muscles! You must have been tired swimming in the Matsya avatara, fighting Hiranyaksha in the Varaha avatara…?’ And so on.

One idea tumbled into another without a break. Each came in as a brief flash, here this moment, gone in the next. There was so much detail packed within a short time span that one needed to concentrate; the strange thing was that one remembered the silence of the recital and the speed of one’s thoughts as one struggled to keep pace.

The repertoire comprised unusual padams and javalis of Ksetrayya, Annamacharya and others. ‘Kannavaride kaada’ (Annamacharya, Madhuvanti, Adi), composed in the Javali format, which describes a cruel samanya nayika, who makes a fool of the innocent wife of her love interest, Venkateswara, was one such. The kalaavanthulus used to perform a Gaptu Varsa, a spontaneous rhythmic sequence at the end of a javali. With its extensive use of the shikhara mudra, movements on toes, dhi dhi thai done as a heel-heel-stamp, instead of the usual heel-stamp-stamp, etc., the nritta was delicate, fast, delectable.

There is also the Company Javalis in the Vilasini Natyam repertoire. They are jaunty pieces inspired by Celtic and Scottish bagpiper tunes and composed in the Western major scale, to entertain officers of the East India Company. ‘Rajahamsa yaana ra’ (composed, visualised and sung by Swapna Sundari) was presented as an entertaining piece, where the friend requests Krishna to visit the waiting heroine.

There is so much more in Vilasini Natyam. In the hands of mature and well-groomed dancers such as Anupama, it is a pleasure to watch and look forward to more.