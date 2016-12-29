A feast of traditional forms

The Articulate India Group from Bengaluru performing Kathak at Amaravati Nrithyotsav in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: Photo: V. Raju

Amaravathi Nrityotsav, a dance festival jointly organised by Nataraj Music And Dance Academy of Visakhapatnam at Gokaraju Laila Kala Vedika, Vijayawada, gave the audience a treat of traditional and folk forms.

The two-day festival featured 30-minute slots for each form of dance. Chairman of A.P. Legislative Council, A. Chakrapani, was the chief guest.

Traditional dances like Kuchipudi, Kathak, Odissi and the folk dance of Odisha called Gotipua were featured in the festival which was conducted under the guidance of Vikram Goud, founder and director of NMDA.

Kuchipudi artistes from Visakhapatnam S. Tejaswi, B. Sachita, M.S.V. Vaishnavi (New Delhi) presented the traditional numbers like the ‘Gajavadana Beduve’ in Hamsadhwani and Ramayana ragamalika with artistic touch.

The rare folk dance of Odisha, Gotipua, was well presented by Narayani Gotipua Kalaparisad with acrobatic moves that were cheered by the audience. Other Odissi items were performed by Gurukeerthi Institution of Bhubaneshwar and Rudraksha Foundation.

The artistes of Articulate India of Bengaluru performed two graceful Kathak items and Tara Priyadarshini and Shaly Vijaya of USA presented Bharatanatyam items with fine precision and grace. All the dancers showed artistic finesse and perfect coordination.

A.Chakrapani conferred ‘Amaravathi Lifetime Achievement Award’ to veteran dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Yamini Krishnamuthi.