Cementing cultural link...

Peacock, India’s national bird, was gleaming on the edifice of British Council in New Delhi on Thursday night. The building was lit up with a grand projection of Indian dancers inspired by the image of peacock to mark year-long initiatives to celebrate the UK-India Year of Culture. This followed the official launch hosted by Queen Elizabeth four weeks ago in the United Kingdom.

The event aims to celebrate the strong cultural link between the two countries through events, partnerships and collaborations. Along with Mix the City Delhi, and several cultural collaborations and projects, 57 new UK-India partnerships were also announced to extend the relationships in education.

It will see restoration of an Indo-British-German co-production Shiraz. The silent film is on love story of the 17th Century princess who inspired building of Taj Mahal.

In August, British Film Institute’s National Archive will showcase 300 newly digitalised films short in India during the early 20th Century.

“Around India with a Movie camera” will be available to audience in both India and the U.K. Twelve art projects designed to enable Welsh and Indian creative professionals to collaborate and produce new works will be funded by the India Wales Fund.

Marking the commencement of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 in India, Alan Gemmell , British Council Director India, said: “The primary objective of the UK-India 2017 Year of Culture is to further strengthen our ties and deepen our understanding of the past as well as help us appreciate the contemporary faces of both the UK and India. We hope this year long programme will set the trigger for a more meaningful and deeper cultural relationship between the two countries.”

On Mix the City Delhi, Gemmell continued, “It brings 12 renowned Indian musicians to phones and tablets across Britain and India and lets people create and share their own Delhi music video.

This world-class digital and cultural innovation means that a global audience will be able to see, hear and share the amazing Delhi music scene and the beauty of the city - making everyone a little bit of a Delhiite on their mobile!”

The event saw an engorssing musical event in which Vidya Shah showcased her strength in classical music. To relate to Delhiites, she sang Dilli Jo Shehar Hai, which was lapped up by the audience.