The actor got engaged to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay on Tuesday, which was the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, grandson of legendary singer Mukesh, has got engaged to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay at a ceremony attended by close family and friends. It is an arranged match, and the wedding is planned for early next year.

The ceremony took place at a Juhu hotel here on Tuesday, which was the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Rukmini belongs to the aviation industry and both the families know each other well.

Talking about his daughter-in-law to be, Neil’s father Nitin Mukesh says the family is “ecstatic” that Neil will finally settle down.

“Neil is quite old school in his ways and is a firm believer in the traditional school of thought when it comes to the sacred institution of marriage. He left the decision of finding his soulmate in his parents’ trusted hands and there couldn’t have been a better match for him than Rukmini,” Nitin Mukesh said in a statement.

He said the bride-to-be has “already won the hearts” of the Mukesh family “with her simplicity and upbringing”.

“She reflects the values and traditions that Neil has been raised with and compliments him in every way possible. The celebrations to the final countdown have already begun,” Nitin Mukesh added.

For the ceremony, Neil, 34 was seen sporting a black sherwani, while Rukmini, 27, flaunted a traditional look in pink and blue heavily embellished lehenga. A simple gajra enhanced her look, even as she looked excited for her special day with Neil, as seen in some photographs that emerged on social media.

According to a source in the know of developments, Neil and Rukmini were in a courtship for a month.

Neil is known for films like “Johnny Gaddaar”, “New York”, “David”, “7 Khoon Maaf” and “Wazir”. He has also moved into a new pad in Andheri here. It has been designed by him.