Don’t be fooled, Benedict Cumberbatch is no mere pretty-boy actor par excellence. He can sing too. — AP

Sherlock-starrer Benedict Cumberbatch sang ‘Comfortably Numb’ at London. At the Royal Albert Hall. Along with Pink Floyd.

Hold your breath till your comfortably numb, because Benedict Cumberbatch just performed on stage with Pink Floyd.

The Sherlock star joined Pink Floyd lead vocalist David Gilmour at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Wednesday, to sing the verses of ‘Comfortably Numb’, a track from the band’s iconic 1979 album, The Wall.

As the dark-yet-hopeful anthemic song was clapped in with its psychedelic rev-up, a lissom silhouette walked on to the stage with a greeting, “Hello, hello, hello...” As the light fell on the vocalist’s face, voices in the crowd shouted his name, as some would have thought “Of course. Elementary...” and others, “No doubt, Sherlock.”

Cumberbatch performed the verses, originally sung by the band co-founder Roger Waters, with a Bob Dylan-esque spoken drawl. The same part was performed by David Bowie at this venue ten years ago.

Of course, not all reviews were raving...

Cumberbatch is known to be a lover of music, and is credited for vocals in ‘Can't Keep It Inside’ from August: Osage County in 2013.

Let’s hope the upcoming fourth season of the hit series Sherlock, in which Cumberbatch stars as the eponymous Sherlock Holmes — scheduled to be aired January next year — will be as awesome an experience.