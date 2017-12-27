Bringing home Indian crafts

The bazaar of handmade indigenous items organised by the Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu for the first time in Madurai, was all about adding magic to shopping, especially in times when more and more people are taking to online shopping.

The thought of wading through an authentic collection of hand-crafted art works by Indian artists itself puts you on a high and as expected from the entrance to the exit of the exhibition, one was engulfed by colours, aroma and variety.

Fragrance of the herbal soaps, flavoured incense sticks and the quaint smell unique to naturally dyed fabrics to the intricate designs on natural fibres and fabric to eye-popping vibrant colours in the murals, lamp shades, handbags, jewellery perhaps turned every walk-in into a shopaholic.

The three-day bazaar over the weekend housed craft works from almost every corner of the country including the beaded glass bangles from Delhi to exquisite hand crocheted purses made by the Thoda tribal people of Ooty and blue pottery from Rajasthan to mother of pearl cutlery from West Bengal. It provided an interactive platform for artists and customers to connect with each other making the shopping experience more personalized and fascinating.

For instance, Kaawad, the traditional wooden storytelling box from Rajasthan is built like a temple with layers of folding doors featuring paintings depicting episodes from Ramayana and Mahabharata. Devandra Kadian, the artist who made the Kaawad box calls it a 400 year old version of TV and entertained every curious mind by sharing interesting tidbits about the dying art.

The Ajrak sarees and duppattas on display were made by Khatri Abdul Jabbar, an international award winning artist from Kutch, Gujarat. The block printed designs using natural dyes are known to have long life. While Indigo plants are the prominent source for natural dyes, the black dye is obtained by mixing iron and jaggery and the red dye is made from Madar plant(erukkam) and Amla gum, he explained. The Someshwara cube and Brahma gopura, the wooden game sets from Karnataka are claimed to be precursors of the western games Rubik’s cube and Towers of Hanoi respectively and attracted quite a crowd.

Home decors of all kinds including terracotta animal statues, metallic wind chimes, applique pillowcases and bed sheets, quirky wall hangings, golden pith flowers, wide collection of accessories like bangles, earrings, necklaces and anklets from Karnataka’s Lambani tribal jewellery, Uttar Pradesh’s glass jewellery and Kolkata’s Meenakari jewellery completed the exhibition’s dazzle.

Pamona Samson, an ophthalmologist from the Aravind Eye hospital who was busy identifying terracotta vegetables with daughter Hannah, said her favourite products were the glass decors, the wooden XO puzzle set and Rajasthan lanterns. There was something for everybody at the expo here and the best thing was all products sold were 100% organic and eco-friendly.