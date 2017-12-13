A new art studio in the city

more-in

Easy or not-so-easy? I am working with a ball of clay that I am pressing downwards on a potter’s wheel. I learn that it is a process called ‘centring’. I hope to make a nice pot all by myself at the newly-opened Simply Arts Studio. It is a space in the city where you can learn pottery, sculpting, making Tanjore art and more. Displayed right there are beautifully crafted terracotta mugs, human figurines, bronze sculptures....

Pottery artist Jesen. J helps me manage the clay and the electric-powered rotating wheel. I sprinkle water on the clay to soften it, and then make a hollow in the middle to open it up. I coax the clay then to try and shape it into an intended flower vase. Jesen trims the excess clay with specialised tools, gives the finishing touches to the clay and cuts it off the wheel with magical precision. He tells me that handles and lids can be crafted separately.

“Unlike sculptures, clay can be kneaded and formed into any shape the artist desires,” he tells me as I cant’s take my eyes off my first creation. Dhinakar Perumal, the founder of Simply Arts says, “Centring is an art. One needs four to five classes to master it. Then, you can make mugs, long-necked pots, and flower vases.” Once the wet mould is removed from the wheel, it has to be fired in a kiln at 1200 degrees. The right temperature defines the final appearance. Care should be taken to avoid cracks. Perumal says once the clay object is ‘bisque fired’, the next step is glazing and the options are endless like painting and ceramic glazing and more.

The Studio will soon have an imported electric-operated kilns from Skutt. The pottery classes at the studio teaches you the basics. “These classes are like therapy for young and old alike,” chips in Sridevi. B, Perumal’s wife. “ It keeps you focussed and you have the satisfaction of creating something new.” The studio will offer classes in Tanjore art, pencil sketching, and colouring using water colours, and oil. And other workshops by artists.

“We also source processed clay as the unprocessed one is rough to handle,” says Perumal who admires Chola art immensely. “Look at our Tanjore temples....they are breathtaking. The Perur Pateeswarar Temple in Coimbatore has amazing sculptures. We have a long legacy and our art studio is an attempt to foster that sense of art and promote it.” He invited Jesen, an MFA graduate who specialises in sculptures on pottery like Ayyanar horses, human body forms, peacocks, and realistic art. His sculpture of a laughing Buddha done using the ‘coiling’ method on a potter’s wheel is exhibited at Dakshin Chitra in Chennai. Jesen who also in specialises wood, stone, and bronze metal carvings, says a clay mould can be a base for many artistic expressions.

Perumal, who lived in the U.S. for many years, and visited many art museums such as the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston was blown away by the exhibits there. When he returned to India, he travelled to Chennai, Puducherry, Auroville, and Bengaluru to learn about pottery.

“ I realised that in Coimbatore, we don’t have an exclusive art space for pottery. I started the studio to learn and help others learn too. This is a space where everyone, especially children engage in art.”

Know more

Simply Arts Studio is located at Uppilipalayam (near the back gate of Perks School)

Tanjore painting classes will be from 10 am to 5 pm. Pottery classes from 5 pm to 7 pm

For more details, call 82201-99995/ 82200-00524 or e-mail: ptdhina@gmail.com