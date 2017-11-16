Fashionably arty

more-in

Kala Ghoda maybe the art hub of Mumbai but just a few metres away stands a concept lifestyle store that marries art and fashion in a unique way. Nestled in the verdant surroundings of a heritage structure in Colaba, Treasures of India, which opened its doors last month, is aimed at art aficionados as well as those who are seeking to get their fix of fashion. Founded by Rudhra Kapur, the Managing Partner and Creative Director of Burlingtons, the ‘lifestyle concept gallery’ features the seven most popular works of legendary Spanish artist, Salvador Dali, as its debut show.

With its spacious cream interiors, as a backdrop Treasures of India retails apparel for men and women, jewellery, antiques as well as home furnishings. Originally launched by Gabrielle Cerfontaine Kapur, Rudhra’s mother, in 1966, the store represents the rich cultural heritage of the country and celebrates the artisans whose efforts mostly go unrecognised. Kapur describes the store as “a one-stop gallery where you can come, decorate your room, buy jewellery, redo your wardrobe and buy gifts on your way to a party. It has hand-blocked printed quilts, cushions, shawls, tableware as well as hard home furnishings including furniture.” All the products that are on display in the lifestyle segment are for sale and have been chosen by Kapur with great care.

The outfits, ranging from yoga wear to swimwear, resort lounge and cruise lifestyle collections, have been designed by Kapur who has trained in fashion technology at the Paris Academy of Fashion in London and at the National Institute of Fashion Technology. His creations reflect his fashion style that is casual, elegant. “I’m a very realistic person. I want to offer good-quality clothing made from silks, cottons and linen.”

Apart from this, the first-floor mezzanine terrace of the gallery has a custom tailoring workshop where patrons can watch artisans create bespoke, made-to-measure apparel. Kapur got the idea while enjoying a meal at the Bukhara in Delhi. “I saw the cooks making roomali roti and thought it was a brilliant idea. I felt we should do this for our customers who can walk in and see how the outfits are being cut, stitched and steam pressed. I felt it would be an enchanting experience.”

For Kapur, who has over three decades of experience in the fashion industry, converging art and lifestyle for Treasures of India was a natural progression. He says, “Art and lifestyle are two sides of the same coin. They are part of the same aspects of living and celebrating life.”

The second mezzanine terrace of the store is home to the art gallery where Dali’s works are currently on display. Kapur reveals that choosing the Spanish surrealist painter for the gallery’s debut show was in sync with the lifestyle concept store’s ideology. “Dali was extremely inspired by the Indian elephant to the point that after he was commissioned to design an ashtray for Air India’s select group of first-class passengers, he was gifted with an elephant in return. The name Treasures of India reflects the story on an international scale,” says Kapur.

Today is the last day to catch the ongoing art show of Salvador Dali’s works at Treasures of India, Colaba.