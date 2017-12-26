Through cut paper and ink: on 'Desire - Us’

New age girls and their confidence! If you want to rock and laugh and scratch your head dazed watching an ultra-jaunty ethnic-chic-kitschy designer exploration of that spirit, you’ve got to be there facing them. Well-known artiste A.Rajeswara Rao’s works on display as ‘Desire – Us’ at Kalakriti Art Gallery present this saucy new in cut paper and black ink.

The sprightly and greying 57-year old artist has been at it for quite some time now. It comes mainly from what he has seen at close quarters: the transformation of the sleepy village of Attapur and its rustic rural folk, crash-thrown into unexpected, never-imagined wealth as the Hyderabadi real estate boom conjoined by the global economic boom hit and left them overly jiggled.

Rajeswara Rao had by then shifted from painting on glass in Tanjore style to doing a similar thing on acrylic. His subjects though were always ordinary people. He got them in, in bright gaudy colours, with all their vacuities and foibles, and their messy efforts at looking fashionable or seriously respectable. For good effect, he scratched out the paint selectively across the frame. That gave the works, when you looked from the other side, a striking depth, almost a 3D effect. And they had such very filmy titles for them: ‘Shaadi Mera Hai Boss Bhola Hai’, ‘Mole on the top left’, ‘Janam Janam ka Saath’ ‘ Chaudvi ka Chand ho’ ‘My new Dubai Goggles’, ‘Late Marriage’! “The titles are 20% of the attraction”, people told him.

Rajeswara Rao had many successful exhibitions in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai in both his glass and acrylic phases.

The current exhibition announces the third phase of his creativity. In the interregnum, the world has changed a wee bit, and he has lapped it up. Every family of the great Telugu middle class now has at least one member in the US of A. And lots of well-paying jobs at home too. The exposure and the money has wrought a drastic restyling, most apparent in its young women. Decidedly bold, affirmatively flashy, flauntingly mobile, and nubile. While playfully portraying this spirit in lovely detail, Rajeswara Rao also pays tribute to the strength of these women. DO NOT try to control them is his constant refrain: it’s their time, life, body and being, after all.

In terms of craft, the series is inspired by the traditional Talapatachitra of Orissa, in which first a pen and ink drawing is made on dry palm leaf and some parts of the design are cut away carefully to reveal the design even better. Two years ago, Rao happened to purchase a Talapatachitra in Chennai. He got it framed and hung it on his drawing room wall. The daily sight of it gradually inspired him to take the exciting possibilities presented by the medium seriously. He decided to try, for once, his subjects on patachitra. For greater control and bigger size, he chose imported brown craft paper in place of palm leaf.

In about 20 works that go into the ‘Desire – Us’ series, you have these brash young women often with a pout and a cigarette tucked daintily between fingers, dressed in part western and part ethnic Indian costumes, or just western leggies and blouses, and decked with loads of ethnic/tribal jewellery and finery. The contours of the person or costume or jewellery are revealed in beautiful depth by the careful cuts on the paper. Rajeswara Rao has done something more. He has filled up the western costumes too with highly detailed traditional ornamental designs and patterns. More décor for the new woman, or the ‘baby-jis’, and an invite to fashion designers to have a ball. The cuts on paper have been impressively integrated both conceptually and aesthetically with pen and ink art.

Rao’s father was the legendary artiste and sculptor Antyakula Pydiraju, an important figure in modern art of Andhra. He suspects something of his father’s portrayal of women (inspired by traditional art and sculpture) like in ‘Tilakam’ and ‘Parentam’ must have been working at the back of his mind.

The exhibition also has a special and equally humorous section of his bulbous papier-mache works (moulded on small terracotta pots) featuring contemporary and mythological figures.

Open for viewing till January 2.