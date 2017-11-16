De-staging performances

more-in

UR/Unreserved is a project initiated by Anish Victor and Maraa Collective which involved “a performative journey on trains traversing several cultural terrains to arrive at multiple notions of identity. It is a quiet resistance. A gentle defiance of the single story, a refusal of the stereotype.” Over the last week end, when Cubbon Park was blaring with loud speakers and overflowing with crowd, the performer – travellers gathered at the quiet bamboo groves in Cubbon Park to share the experiences and the insights that they had accumulated in their one-month long train journey. These experiences took the shape of stories, movement, sketches, sounds, video installations, theatre games and objects. True to its resistance to singularity, everything about the evening was plural. There were multiple media of expressions, multiple languages, many stages and of course multiple stories. What stole the show was however, the palpable warmth that the traveller-performers shared with each other, drawing the audience towards them. By virtue of choosing a public space as the venue, the audience was a mixed gathering of curious onlookers as well as usual theatre suspects.

The performative sharing was presented by seven traveler-performers who were from four different states, speaking different languages, yet bound by the shared experience of a train journey. The evening began with them introducing themselves and contextualising the event following which the audience was broken into groups. Each group went with a facilitator and heard the stories, the poetry and the songs that carried the memories of these journeys. These were stories descriptive of the places they had been to or of the people they had met. The format of the event broke away from that of a conventional performance and involved constant coming together and breaking apart of the audience. Though the event was guided the audience enjoyed a rare autonomy of maneuvering through the evening as they chose to.

It was interesting to observe as an audience-participant how the stories that were performed were not mere reports of the happenings but a reflection on the journey. Gautam, the performer from Kerala, recollected his journey with a tint of remorse for not having listened enough in the journey to the people he met on the train and to his fellow-companions. Just like him each of them performed their struggles and struggled as they performed, all the time embracing and sometimes even reveling in the difficulties of performance.

When the audience gathered in front of a make shift screen installed between bamboos, the sketches that were impressions of the journey came to life as a stop motion series accompanied by sounds captured in the train like snippets of conversations, songs and the sound of the train itself.

There were faces, landscapes or just lines representing the cultural terrains they traversed. The performance was faded into a slow stand still coordinating it with the setting sun. Standing in a close line against the projections, their faces lit up in the dim evening, they stood baring their faces to the gathering. Allowing themselves to be watched, observed and absorbed in the moment as individuals as well as a group.