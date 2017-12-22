Breathing life into Indian crafts

more-in

Keep the weekend free and do your bit of Christmas and newyear shopping at the three day craft bazaar opening tomorrow (January 24) at Mahatma School K.K.Nagar. An inaugural initiative of the Crafts Council of Tamil Nadu (CCTN) in Madurai, the fair promises to be different and innovative with a spread of over 50 stalls from Assam to Kerala that will showcase a multitude of hand-made craft-oriented items.

And as you take your shopping bags and wallets out and tuck into the vast and multicultural craft traditions of the country, remember this is also an opportunity to meet the makers face-to-face and learn a little more about their products and lifestyle. And each piece you buy helps to bring several unknown men and women who work out of their rural homes for a living into the mainstream. The wares they sell hide a bit of history and heritage of their regions and the exquisite workmanship.

The bazaar is being put together by CCTN, an NGO established in 1990 to work for the uplift of artisans. Affiliated to the Crafts Council of India, it has been holding annual crafts bazaar in Coimbatore for the last two decades. Their effort works two-ways. Not only the skilled artisans get a free and larger platform and consumer base to exhibit and sell their products but also the buyers get an opportunity to choose from a large selection of different and authentic styles from all over India under one roof. “Such occasions beautifully bridge the gap between rural and urban producers and buyers,” says CCTN president Radha Prasad.

If you want to decorate your drawing room with a traditional Indian painting, you can choose from Bihar’s Madhubani to Mysore tribal painting or the Phad, Kawad and temple mural frames. Similarly for embroideries if the range is awesome from phulkari, chikankari, zari, applique work, kasauti, kantha, Toda, crochet and Kashmiri, it is no less in saris. You will have a choice from Khadi, Ikat, Mangalgiri, Bandhini, Chanderi, Maheswari, block print, tie and dye, Pochampally, Kalamkari and Bagru.

Artifacts like wooden combs, stone pottery, brass metal craft, reed baskets, copper bells and bronze statues, leather lamp shades, palm leaf, cane and bamboo items, natural fibre or grass mats, carpets, durries, bead or lacquer bangles, artificial or terracotta jewellery, Punjabi juttis, jute footwear, camel leather slippers and bags, kalamkari cloth bags and ceramics and pottery, Terracotta jugs, oxidized and silver filigree will all add colour and variety to the expo.

The attempt also brings creativity of the artisans to the fore, says Radha Prasad. There will be some guaranteed eye catchers as well, she promises and recommends the stalls of pith workers from Bengal, shells crafts from Chennai and Rajasthan’s miniature paintings to name a few.

When people get a chance to interact personally with the talented artisans, they also feel inclined to make space in their homes for the unique creations, says Radha, adding, most craftspersons do not have access to showrooms and do not earn much from retailing and such expos are an attempt to build prospective clientele for them. “If Madurai responds well, we will bring them each year.”

On till December 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry and parking is free.