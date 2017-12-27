Out of the box

Located at the intersection of 100 feet road and CMH road in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, is a public art work. A bright pink box-like structure in mild steel, the installation has been around for a year, inviting passers-by to come and experience the essence of the city through it. In the mayhem of city life, the work leads you to see the greenery around you, up and close.

All you have to do is to enter the work. Bend slightly and reach the two holes to find a funnel made of mirrors. In these mirrors, you don't see yourself but a reflection of the trees outside. Titled Skopia, the art work brings the trees to the height of a pedestrian, who can see the canopy come right above them. The viewers end up feeling as if they are standing under a tree.

Skopia has been created by Studio XS, an architectural firm based in Indiranagar for The Merit List, which recognises projects of critical relevance in terms of design and thought in the context of contemporary Indian architecture. "We wanted to make a sculpture, a work that engages people with their city. The traffic situation in Bangalore is really bad and that's what we speak about all the time. This junction, in particular, is chaotic but we wanted people to have a different kind of experience. We wanted to divert their attention from the traffic and see what the real essence of the city is. Bangalore was always known for its greenery, gardens and trees," says Shivani Kumar of Studio XS.

The response from those who have entered the box to see it, has been great. "A lot of people have inhibitions entering it. I think it is because we are not used to public art in our cities. Also, there is vandalism. Political posters, ads keep getting stuck right on the instruction sheet that tells people how to enter. As a lot of people don't know how to go about it, they don't do it. We have had to paint the structure twice."

Studio XS is now considering moving the work to a different location. Shivani feels the M.G.Road boulevard would be a better choice in terms of security, community engagement and also the greenery around it.