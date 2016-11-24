Where words fail…

more-in

Artists from different streams pay tribute to M. Balamuralikrishna

The world will be a dingier place without his radiant smile and his music. But we are lucky that Carnatic vocal maestro M. Balamuralikrishna lived in an age of recording technology. His voice of liquid gold and the unique musical compositions he created over the years will be preserved. And then there are the personal memories. If his music gave bliss to millions, is it a wonder his smile was inexhaustible? Here, musicians from various genres recollect their interactions with the maverick maestro who couldn’t be bounded by categories. They sketch a portrait of an artist whose unmatched calibre was only equalled by his largeness of heart.

Kumbakonam Padmanabhan

Mridangam vidwan

It was my greatest honour to have played (mridangam) for him a number of times. One unforgettable occasion was when he sang a jugalbandi with (flute maestro) Hari Prasad Chaurasia at Siri Fort. I think it was around 1991. Zakir Hussain was on the tabla, and Subbudu mama (music critic and composer P.V. Subbudu) suggested my name for the mridangam.

I called up (Balamurali) Sir to ask which sruti he would be singing in. He said, “I don’t know what sruti he (Chaurasia) will play in. Just bring all your mridangams.” My students and I actually carried five or six instruments to the concert hall, and the pitch turned out to be two-and-a-half (2nd black or D-sharp, an extremely high pitch for a male voice). I can’t ever forget the way he sang, with no rehearsal, no hassles. An amazing experience.

I’ve also played for him when he sang alongside Kishori Amonkar and Ajoy Chakravarty. He simply never got angry. He was a very good natured, accessible person. He always conversed in chaste Tamil to us Tamil musicians. He had an amazing intellect.

Debu Chaudhuri

Sitar maestro

It’s the saddest day for Indian music with the passing away of great maestro Balamuraliji. He was not just a gifted musician, but a maestro in multiple arts of violin and vocal music. Today it’s rare to find artists well at ease performing both the forms. His golden voice cannot be forgotten by anybody who has heard him. One cannot forget the quality of his voice, even in the lower saptak. I was so charmed when I first heard him 40 years ago. I don’t think the gap left in Indian music by his passing can ever be filled. He was an example. Also, he used to count his performances wherever he went. I have lost count of my own performances, but he had a record. He was a great human being also, his face always smiling and friendly. And he had an appreciative audience all over the world, and especially North India. We’ll miss him as a musician. I pray for his soul and that God give his family strength.

Sudha Raghuraman

Carnatic vocalist

Isaindal Nam Iruvarin Suramum Namadaagum (“Once they come together, your notes and mine will become our notes”), sang Padma Vibhushan Dr. M. Balamuralkrishna, and this will linger in our ears forever. (From Doordarshan’s film on unity, “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”.)

If someone were to ask the synonym for ‘genius’ I would say ‘Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna’. He was an institution. An artist par excellence. Gifted with a deep, reverberating voice that created magic. The moment he sang Shadjamam in any concert, the rasikas were won over. With his million dollar smile, I would often call him “Punnagai Mannan”, the raja of smiles. He had impeccable gyanam (knowledge), be it melody or rhythm. His compositions were lilting, with hidden complex patterns, rare sangatis that he sang with ease. Every concert had some speciality and took the audience to a trance. He was a rare combination of deep knowledge, sruti sudhdham (perfect pitch), laya sudhdham (faultless rhythm), uniqueness of singing in any given sruti, especially in jugalbandis, and sahitya sudhdham, as he wrote in many languages. He had unmatched brugha shareeram (ornamentation at high speed with faultless pitch), concert etiquette, was a great vaggeyakara (composer) and above all a humble human being. Not only was he a handsome performer but also a magnanimous guru who imparted training to youngsters and even established musicians who benefitted from him. Guruji was an extraordinarily generous person who encouraged artistes of all ages.

As a child I was asked to participate in a vocal music competition and all I knew was Sir’s Brindavani tillana. I sang it and won the competition. This event was what made me determined to become a vocalist. I owe a lot to this legend.

I pray to the Almighty that his soul rests in peace. However his music, his compositions, his contributions to Carnatic music, his enchanting smile, his charismatic approach, his magical voice would thrive in our hearts forever. There can never be another like him.

Pandit Madhup Mudgal

Hindustani vocalist

It is a great loss to Indian music. Balamuraliji, a child prodigy, was an artiste par excellence with multiple talents. Equally adept in singing and playing the viola, violin and mridangam, he was a great composer too. A man who believed in himself and his convictions, he defied many odds to become a highly successful artiste of the highest calibre.

Anuradha Pal

Tabla exponent

I had the absolute honour of interacting with him a couple of times and was in awe of his boundless creativity, amazing compositions and humility in spite of his vast repository of knowledge of Carnatic music, where he could play the violin, mridangam and kanjira. My humble pranams to the great master. While he was universally known for his superb renditions in “Mile sur mera tumhara” and “Baje sargam har taraf’, his passing has left a void for millions of connoisseurs. His passing is an immeasurable loss to Indian music. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Raghuraman Govindarajan

Carnatic flutist

Balamurali sir was a musician par excellence who was instrumental in positioning Carnatic music globally. I was blessed and privileged to play the flute on a number of occasions with him.

My first experience was in 1995 in London when I met Sir and to my surprise he asked me to accompany him for a jugalbandi concert with Pandit Bhimsen Joshi at the Royal Albert Hall. This was a whole-night concert and our turn came at 3 a.m. The way he sang ragas Shubhapantuvarali and Sindhu Bhairavi in harmony with Panditji is still fresh in my ears.

On another occasion in Jaipur, he had a throat infection and coughing continuously. We were worried how he would sing a two-hour concert in the evening, and flute was the only accompanying instrument. But when the concert started, he sang Lavangi raga — his composition — for half an hour with no sign of strain or discomfort. Such was his voice quality, experience and charisma. Balamurali Sir would always polish the intricate nuances and also guide us how to approach each raga differently. Sir will be always missed and no one can fill this void. A complete musician who could play many instruments. My humble pranams. I seek his blessings wherever he is.

(Compiled by Anjana Rajan)