When they are bad, they are funny

Ali Wong, 34 year old standup, shot her Netflix special, Baby Cobra, when she was seven and a half months pregnant.

“It’s very rare and unusual to see a female comic perform pregnant, because female comics . . . don’t get pregnant. Just try to think of one. I dare you. There’s none of them. Once they do get pregnant they generally disappear,” she announced on her show.

With the show Wong aims at normalising the sight of a pregnant woman on television.

This is a step further in the stand-up comedy scene by an Asian, who is a female and also a mother. In a world which still continues to be predominantly ruled by men – much like the rest of the world, female comics are slowly finding and making space for themselves in India as well. Radhika Vaz, Bangalore-based stand-up comedian insists on the need to push boundaries and create more effectively as artistes.

“Women are highly under-represented due to which their perspective on most things still remains unexplored. The male to female ratio is not 50:50, and we are no where close to getting paid as much as men either. The uncharted territories that females caste their gaze upon, crack jokes on and their outlook in general is very interesting,” she says underlining the fact that female stand-ups in the country are getting bolder, meaner and stronger in their gags.

New Delhi based stand-up artiste Neeti Palta says the novelty of being a female comedian never really struck her. “While writing my script, I write about whatever is bothering me at that time, or current affairs in general at large that would affect each one of us. But then again because I’m a woman and you cannot take that away from me, my jokes borrow shape from my experiences and I do end up making a few jokes here and there about my sentiments as a female.”

Talking about the way females have been and are still being subjugated, Vaz points out at tweets by politicians and celebrities after Jayalalitha passed away earlier this week. “The tweets read – ‘Jayalalitha was one of the greatest female leaders’. I find it extremely belittling because she was a leader first and then a woman,” she stated adding that female comedians in India are now taking a step forward by talking more about extremely personal experiences and making people laugh.

Breast jokes, period jokes, and jokes on development as a woman – this is staple fodder that these comedians make use of in their acts. Each of them tries and improvises on stage and makes productive use of audience heckling. Aayushi Jagad, Mumbai-based stand-up comedian says, “I try and make all the members of the audience laugh at some basic joke and then crack a joke or two about something that they would have otherwise felt uncomfortable laughing at. Even before they realise, they are laughing at something that they would have otherwise found offensive.”

Talking about sensitive issues like feminism, sexism and even rape jokes, these stand-ups have different takes on the issues. Vaz says, “Men are also raped but it’s the women who undergo that pain a lot more than men. A rape joke coming from a female is slightly funnier because that’s perhaps the only time women get to laugh about the topic – given the constantly fearful times that we live in.” Neeti insists on the gender neutrality of her jokes. “If the joke brings a topic to light and drives a point home, I think the audience is smart enough to laugh at it,” she says.

These gagsters come from different backgrounds and try and make jokes about that as well. While Vaz hails from an Air force background she doesn’t shy away from making jokes about that as long as people relate to her material. Similarly Aayushi, who has recently lost a parent says, “I put a dark statement out there about losing a parent, make the audience space out for a while and then crack a joke after that. I pay attention to the sentiments of the audience, but I never mock a feeling.”

Cracking jokes is the culmination of interests where a topic of mutual interest is brought to the fore and ripped apart in a comic sense. This requires inherent skill and intelligence from the comedian’s end. These comic stories usually centre on pop-culture, politics, movies, Hillary, Trump and other such universally relevant material. The audience also has a part to play in these shows. Like Vaz puts it, “When an audience goes for a comedy show they have already made a choice and are saying – ‘see I am open to jokes’.”” According to Neeti, “The audience decides upon choosing a stand-up act over a movie or some thing else, and if they like it they spread word.”

On the topic of dropping levels of tolerance, freedom of speech and giving ample space to a comedian to make mistakes, these artistes echo a common sentiment. The audience always has the option to leave the show at any given point of time. A joke is a joke, and most of the times people don’t even know what it is that they take offence at.

While Vaz admires the Louis CK approach to everyday humour, Jagad is a fan of Tina Fey, Amy Schumer and Amy Poehler. Neeti on the other hand says that she keeps herself away from watching YouTube videos of other artistes, but says, “Varun Grover is someone I find extremely on point. His style is simple and often makes people uncomfortable, which is the whole point of comedy.”

Neeti dislikes the labelling of their stand-up shows as Chic-comedy. “There is nothing like that!” Women are as much a part of the society as men, so why label a stand–up show by women artistes?” These well-informed artistes have immense clarity about what they want from a show. “In my year long career so far, I have seen that jokes have a geography. Some jokes that work in Pune might not work in Mumbai and vice-versa. So before I go on stage I ask myself – ‘Do I want to do comedy? Or do I want a good laugh?’ When a comedian goes on stage, all eyes are on her and she takes things from there,” says Jagad.