What a stroke!

Calligrapher, artist, zen teacher and author Kazuaki Tanahashi scurries from one corner of the exhibition space to another. One minute he is describing a work and the next, he is telling some young students what to do with the freshly painted works of his.

A practitioner of Zen Buddhism, Kazuaki is energy and peace at once. The dots, triangles and his famous multi-colour enzos (circles) fill the gallery space with positive vibrations. Then there are also his calligraphic pieces. The 83 year-old artist married to Kabir scholar Linda Hess talks about his different aspects of his life including A World Without Armies, a non-profit peace organisation. Kazuaki is also writing a book “Break through Costa Rica”. Costa Rica is one of the few countries to have abolished its armed forces.

On the concept of one stroke painting, he has pioneered

In calligraphy, each stroke is decisive. There is no touch up. In any other form of painting, the artist has to be present in every stroke. But I don't have the patience to be present in every stroke.

On his enzos

I first started doing enzos in 1980s but I was only doing the black ones. I live in the US where the society is very diverse. To represent that diversity, I started making colourful enzos. Enzos mean completeness of a moment. I interpret them as miracles of each moment. We are breathing, we are alive. It is a miracle.

On calligraphy

Japanese calligraphy integrates phonetics with ideograms. Be it Chinese, Japanese or South Korean calligraphy, it is always one word to one symbol. I also do haikus like I have done here.

Buddha's enlightenment day.

I am entering

a great disk of sun (Zen master Soen Nakagawa)

I also do my own poems. I write it in phonetics.

On the interconnectedness between his art, writing and peace work

Art is a wonderful way to express and convey my concerns about war, nuclear violence etc. Visual medium is a powerful medium.

On studying the ancient master pieces and reinterpreting them

It was enjoyable but I also wanted to preserve and experience the wisdom of the masters. I want to present these traditions for the contemporary society we live in today.

On his translation of Dogen's writing and Heart Sutra, two of his most celebrated works

Dogen founded Zen's Soto School and he has written beautifully. I was 27 when I started to translate. It took me a very long time to translate. I was so interested in each and every word of his. "Heart Sutra" is more of a scholarly work. It unified all my knowledge about Mahayana Buddhism.

(The exhibition presented by The Kabir Project in collaboration with Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology is on view at NGMA, Bengaluru till January 8)

As part of his exhibition at NGMA, several events have been planned at the venue and elsewhere that one can be part of.

Kabir and Zen: Poetic Dialogues with Linda Hess & Kazuaki Tanahashi, 1, Shanthi Road Gallery.

On December 21, 7 p.m. onwards

Zen, Art & Being-in-the-World, Visual Presentation by Kazuaki Tanahashi followed by an on stage conversation with philosopher Sundar Sarukkai, at NGMA. On December 23, 6 p.m. onwards

'Heart of the Brush' : East Asian Calligraphy workshop with Kazuaki Tanahashi, NGMA, Dec 24-25, 11-5 pm, register at ngma.bengaluru@gmail.com