What’s your Secret Santa surprise?

Move over regular bells and baubles. Check out these unusual gifting options

Last time we played Secret Santa, it was a bit of a disaster. Fun, but slightly unfortunate for, let’s just call them, S and K. So K who loves all things literary and food-related got a set of make-up brushes, and S who hates any outdoor activity got a voucher to a theme park. And the rest of us got the usual bells and baubles, yet another Santa head gear, stockings and candies and the usual unimaginative bunch of things that are passed off as Chris ma’s gifts. I get it... it does get hard, trying to think of new presents every year. If the joy of gifting for you means not having to put in any thought, here’s my list of pocket-friendly gifts that my Chris child is likely to get this year. Feel free to steal my ideas if they appeal to you.

For the creative ones

This one I’m mighty stoked about! Have a colleague who enjoys writing or sketching? Gift them this pencil that’s also a plant.

So it’s eco-friendly (woohoo), made of newspaper and has a seed attached to the base of the pencil. Once you’re done with the pencil, just plant it like a regular seed, water it and watch it grow. Since they are mostly herbs and vegetable seeds, who knows, maybe you can have your own kitchen garden soon. Also, if you are feeling a little more generous, throw in a waterproof notebook for good measure, and rest assured your Chris child can jot down his/her bright ideas even in the bathtub. Hey, the bathtub is a great place for pathbreaking ideas. That’s where Archimedes came up with his principle, didn’t he?

For the style conscious

If your Chris child is a fashionista, this book by Christian Dior will go right to the top of her favourite collectibles. The Little Dictionary of Fashion covers the basics of dressing, what to wear when, and how to walk and be effortlessly elegant and stylish. Originally published in the mid-1950s, this book never really goes out of style, much like its author’s sense of dressing. It’s available in cloth-bound editions, and after a bit of snooping, I found it for Rs. 875 on ergodebooks.com.

For the confused

That’s a phase not many can escape. I get confused even when I look at a food menu. Back in school, we were corny enough to use rose petals to decide if our crushes liked us back. Now that we are at a more dignified age, how about using magnetic decision makers? But first, use your decision-making skills and instincts, and even then, if you can’t choose between the pesto pasta and calamari rings (or other such pressing concerns), pull out your secret weapon. Toy shops stock a few of them or you could look it up on fishpond.co.in

For the traveller

Those delicious luggage pieces by Bric’s in macaroon pink are totally lust-worthy. Don’t clutch your heart, I am not asking you to shell out thousands and buy them. Just mentioning for aspirational purposes. But what you can afford are travel tags (stations and airports are always teeming with vague people; a tag can keep them from lugging away your bag) and neck pillows. Not all of us have the luxury of lounging on 180-degree reclining seats on long flights. We make do with whatever sleep we can manage in economy class or as Borat calls it “cattle class”. A neck pillow in such a scenario is a life saviour. Not only does it support your neck, it also saves you the embarrassment of waking up to find your head on your co-passenger’s shoulder. Don’t settle for the plain boring ones, when websites such as Tappu Ki Dukaan and Chumbak offer you a vibrant quirky collection along with elephants, owls and panda-inspired ones.

For the health nut

Fruit-infused water has been popular for a while now. Those on water detox swear by it and it’s said to help improve moods, metabolism, besides flushing toxins. For me, I just like the way they look and taste. Why drink an aerated drink when I have this. While restaurants serve water that has the subtle aroma of cucumber and lemon, you could try out interesting combinations like strawberry and basil, rosemary and grapefruit, rose petal and vanilla... A fruit-infused water bottle is of good use.