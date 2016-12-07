Vasu Chennupalli: In that good old way

Illustrator and artiste Vasu Chennupalli has been someone who’s tried his hand at several themes of art, across his work at several regional publications over a few decades. Having hosted an exhibition of his works at ICCR recently, he took time to discuss aspects governing his art.

“Most of my illustrations, over varied subjects are for stories across publications but my personal interest revolves around works that depict Telugu sampradayalu, the classical and cultural elements (mostly dances) that thrive across the nation. The scenes across my village, the traditional attire, muggulu have made an everlasting impression on my mind,” says Vasu. Vasu even adds mythology to the list, saying that it has often caught his fascination. But if he were given a wish, it would be to do an exhibition surrounding classical dance forms. Groundwork is a must for these, I try my best to talk to experts on every illustration/art work that I do, he states.

His love for art/sketching began from reading Chandamama and Bommarillu in his childhood, he vividly remembers being awed by artists Sankaram, Raji, Chandra, Vaddadi Papaiah and Bapu. “I somehow felt like redrawing their portraits/pictures each time I saw them. Even my parents and immediate family had a love for art, so the influences came from them as well. Many began telling me I was doing a good job, I got a good push from many quarters and never did I imagine that it would become my profession. What I only knew was that I could draw and that the work surprisingly pays.” As an illustrator, he’s been happy for the freedom he consistently got from his senior counterparts, that’s how any artist would do well, he adds.

Some of his works over the years

Being a witness to drastic transitions on the digital front in terms of illustrations and art, he still prefers the good-old way of drawing on paper, picking one water colour after the other and dipping his brush in water. He calls the high, unmatched. Time is a double-edged sword in his profession, his output is based on the time he’s given, it’s a delicate balance between time and quality at work.

Monotony hasn’t stifled his creativity, he reveals, ‘Bommalu veyadame naaku anandam’. Everyday is a new one, a new experience at work. His style has consistently undergone change, “An infant takes time to stand tall, the quest for ultimate control over my craft will go on for long,” he signs off.