Unlearning preconceived notions

Do you know Kasamma? Raju, Ajmer? Muniyamma? They are one of us but with a deeper connect to the city. At Dhanvantri Road, you can sense these connections come through their works painted on the wall.

While authorities are revamping the area literally, Geechu Gallus (a loose translation for scribblers in Kannada) is giving an aesthetic makeover to the walls and in the process enaging with the community. Geechu Gallus is a collective of street artists who want to do art for art's sake. “It is to counter the branding and activism in art. Students come with lot of activism. It is unavoidable but we try and find a balance. The idea is to keep evolving,” says Yash Bhandari who is one of the core members with Runjhun Kejriwal, Chandna Bangalore, Osheen Gupta, Paramesh, Shreevyas and Abhijeet Rao, Diya Pinto, Anand, Griffith.

The art collective was born in the later part of last year with St+Art Festival making its debut in Bengaluru. As part of the festival Ullas Hydoor and Poornima Sukumar had made two two stellar pieces at Dhanvantri under Railway bridge. Yash says, he wanted to keep the momentum going.

The first two pieces the collective came up with was a man urinating by Runjhun and a house in the community painted to look like a palace by Shreevyas. The works cemented their relationship with the community. “We have always heard that Majestic is unsafe and we unlearned these notions about the place while working there. Space is what you create through your practice. Now, the people who live there, don’t throw any garbage,” expresses Yash.

Runjhun reveals another unique aspect of street art. “Once you start working, the street takes over. The story shifts to what is happening around. I saw a man urinating here and incorporated it into the narrative.” Next to the urinating man, are a set of six paintings rendered in miniature style depicting women bearing different expressions created in collaboration with Yash. “They are reacting to the man ruining the surroundings. Also present in the composition are two women embracing, referring to the LGBT community.

