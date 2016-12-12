Transcending words

more-in

“Artists are those who can evade the verbose.” This statement by Japanese author Haruki Murakami is especially true for New York-born artist, craftsman and sculptor, Joey Foster Ellis whose works in stop motion animation and contemporary art has gained laurels from the art community. On Sunday, he spoke at the ‘TEDx Delhi’ event held at the India Habitat Centre. We take a closer look at the man who was the recipient of the 2010 TED Global Fellowship award.

What was your focal point for Sunday’s TEDx talk?

GIFs. My main point was to show GIFs, because I believe they transcend the barriers of language to reach a place where everyone can relate to it. It dealt with trust, mental illness and being yourself. For example it dealt with being bipolar. Bipolar expression has to do a lot with what I do as an artist. It was really about GIFs and how we use them as a form of communication in this day and age. GIFs are an expression which contain within it the common denominator, which is people. I think it is a genius way to communicate because language is such a barrier. I learnt that when I went to China. When I was learning Chinese, there came a point where I started looking at Chinese characters and I began to see that within them there are these amazing pictures. Chinese characters are made up of all these different characters within them, and there is a story there. You can pack so much information into that one little character. English is limited. GIFs are endless, and they are on repeat. What I talk about lies somewhere in between. Basically, I like language that transcends words, because words are barriers and I as an artist am also communicating to everyone through my art.

Is this your first visit to India?

No, I test the waters every year or so. I first came to India in 2010, for a friend’s wedding in Bangalore. I love India. Delhi is my favourite, it’s real and it’s alive. It’s got its own charm.

Do you have any role models who led you into the world of art?

I don’t have any specific role models to speak of. I think it came from a place where I saw what I didn’t want, which was people doing what they didn’t love. I always had this urge to create from a very young age. I initially wanted to be a chef, but then decided for pottery which I did for about three years. In fact, I am still a potter. My role model would be my current environment. That is also why I travel so much.

How is the pursuit of art different in the west and in the eastern countries like China?

Huge differences as to whether they call it art or craftsmanship, or skill. In China, doing art with pottery is seen as a skill. Even in the place I am now, Kathmandu, I work with digital artists. I think of them as digital artists, but they see themselves as professionals, almost like a regular job. So there is a huge divide with respect to how you perceive the work you are doing. But within these eastern cultures, they are not allowed the space for creativity. In essence America taught me how to think. China taught me how to make.