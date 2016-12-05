The ties of tales

In company of intellectuals one often hears how far apart the Western and Oriental cultures are. How the very fabric of their creation is dissimilar and comparing these two is akin to comparing apples with oranges. But what happens when one witnesses two exceptionally unique ways of depicting traditional stories, both belonging to the Eastern hemisphere of the globe, both rooted deep in their traditions, but one extremely dignified and awe inspiring and the other bringing laughter to one’s hearts and yet managing to spread stories as old as time itself.

The two art forms entranced the audience at the sixth edition of the Kathakar – International Storytellers Festival, a three-day event at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. They were Tholpavakoothu, or shadow puppetry from Kerala and Kamishibai ‘paper theatre’ from Japan. Tholpavakoothu, under the able guidance of K. Viswanatha Pulavar, rendered a compact yet uncompromising rendition of Kamba Ramayana, while the Japanese Spice Arthur 702 troupe were dressed up all in their country’s native costumes — Yukata, a traditional Japanese summer dress; and Hakama, a kimono in a trouser style depicted stories of Issun Samurai. Tholpavakoothu has a spiritual dignity to its being as it is widely believed that Goddess Bhadrakali wanting to witness the stories of Rama’s victory over Ravana, went to the land of Kerala and resided there. Kamishibai, although traditional and belonging to the 12th Century Japanese culture, is now being performed with a dash of science-fiction and narration of a Star Wars saga, using Japanese music and singing.

Vipin Viswanath, son of K.Viswanatha Pulavar belonging to the 15th generation of unbroken line of practitioners of Tholpavakoothu, says, “Professionally speaking, I am a psychiatrist. It is the deep thirst to perform and propagate this art which has brought me in it.” He fondly remembers a the time when he used to play with puppets more than kids his age and how his grandfather used to teach him the nuances of this art form decades ago. He even shows a burn mark on his eyebrows which he got due to the fire which the artists have to play with. Fire forms the integral part of shadow puppetry for as without fire, there isn’t any shadow!

The Japanese Spice Arthur 702 troupe used a combination of Manga (comics) with pastel crayons to create the images that go into the story.It often takes more than a month to create 200 images for one story and made the kids giggle all the way.

It is said that in India language, vegetation, and culture itself changes at every four kms. If this statement is to be believed then how wondrously the cultures of India and its neighbour Japan differ and yet unite in the sentiment of spreading goodwill was vividly evident at this fantastic effort.