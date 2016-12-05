The puppet and the plot

more-in

Talking to an audience of 10, Bangalore based shadow puppetry artiste Jayaprakash, instructed them to take a deep breath in and exhale all their inner doubts. Emphasising on the importance of a clear voice while conducting a shadow puppetry show, Jayaprakash urged the participants to say the vowels out loud with him. “Once your throat is clear, your voice becomes lucid and more understandable,” he said.

The event was held at Book Mark Library and Activity Center, by Archana Dange, head of Helen O’ Grady International Speech and Drama Academy. Divided into three groups of four each, the audience along with Helen O’ Grady volunteers had to write a story of their own and then make cut-outs of characters to use in the puppet show.

While a group of participants worked on a story based on human characters living in a remote village, Jayaprakash suggested they use more unpredictable characters for such stories. “A pen talking to a cat; or a tree talking to a sinister water body – these things will tickle and attract the imagination of children more than the regular tom-tom of our neighbourhood characters,” he said. The use of an unusual concoction of voices and noises, according to Jayaprakash, will also help not just excite the audience, but also draw their attention into the story. Attention to microscopic details and trying to tell a story without any interruption would be the best way to say it all, he said.

The session was short with audience taking keen interest in developing characters and plots that would lure the attention of not just kids but also of older people. “Working on the creative imagination of children, would be one way to slacken the boredom and excessive intervention of technology in our lives. Such sessions bring me back to life and they also tell us that living and sharing stories is all that matters,” said one of the participants.

Jayaprakash, who has also worked on sock puppets, says it is interesting to work with children in the field of Shadow Play or Shadow Puppetry. “Most of the models are easily recyclable because we use paper to make them. And broad characters are the same in all stories – a tree, flowers, and other small caricatures can be used in different plays. And we try to keep the story simple and easy for children to understand. The visuals have to be aesthetic and brief enough to keep the audience, be it children or older people, to remain engaged,” Jayaprakash said. “I did a few sessions where the story was slightly over 20 minutes and I saw children lose interest midway. From there I leant to keep my stories not longer that 15 minutes long.”

The puppets can be recycled too. They also serve other purposes of decorations, as toys for kids, and a part-time recreational hobby. “This Shadow puppetry workshop was an exciting experience. I think it also acts as a method of dispensing different kinds of stories that our children might or might not have heard before. It’s a way to let their imaginative colours soar and give their young minds fodder to feed off on. This helps as a procreative activity and also entices them to think out of the box,” said another mom who had come there with her child.