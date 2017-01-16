The interpretation of art

What’s just a dot to someone can mean the beginning of creation to another. How do you perceive different things through your five senses? That primarily determines how you enjoy a particular work of art.

As a demonstration, Sharan Apparao, founder of Apparao Galleries, asked the participants at her workshop, ‘The Seeing Eye... Ways of Seeing’, to come up with words that they associated with something as basic as an apple. Answers varied from ‘fruit’ to ‘Steve Jobs’.

With this as the foundation, she moved on to quoting examples of different elements that artists use to convey a certain thought, and broadly classified them into three — mind, body and soul. The session ended with the participants making their interpretations of five objects — a basketball, a meat slicer, the sculpture of a crow sitting cross-legged with shoes, a half-painted Kathakali face and an abstract painting by a young artist. Here are a few category-wise pointers from the workshop.

Mind

Take, for example, a skull — it can mean protection, transformation and even death. While artists such as U.K.-based Damien Hirst, who is most popular for his sculpture For the love of God — a platinum cast of an 18th-Century human skull encrusted with over 8,000 diamonds — used it as an idea of mortality, those like Subodh Gupta use it to convey the idea of migration (an example is a 2006 work of the artist, titled Very Hungry God, which is made using hundreds of stainless steel containers).

Body

Several sculptures are done based on the ancient texts of Shilpa Shastra, which literally translates to the science of shilp or body. Temples, sculptures and paintings were designed in the olden days with the body as reference point. The architecture of the temple was based on the human anatomy more than we think; imagine a woman seated, and the garbhagriha of the temple would be placed exactly where the woman’s womb is.

Soul

This category deals with things outside the body and mind, and includes art based on the environment around. For example, the bed of stones in Ladakh might be just pieces of broken rocks for a few, but artists might use the same to create ephemeral art. How can you look at Nature through a sense of geometry, and how can a single dot be interpreted as the beginning of creation (as in S.H. Raza’s works)?