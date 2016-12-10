The changing faces of a city

more-in

Miles away from her studio in Chennai, artist Parvathi Nayar has set up a massive art installation at what could be called as the current art hub of the world: Fort Kochi. The over four-month-old project shines the spotlight on the rapid urbanisation that the city, or any city, has gone through over the years.

Specifically speaking about Kerala, Parvathi says, “The rate of urbanisation makes it problematic for the dwellers of the city to come to terms with the growth and change around them. It is a constant process of negotiation, how the past, present and future can be incorporated into a pattern of living that accommodates history and memory, as well as the individual citizens and the environment. The questions then, we all are left with are, ‘What is the need for ‘progress’; what is to be retained and what is to be left behind, and what can be repurposed or adapted? Where does the individual fit into this process of constantly shifting realities?’”

The installation by Parvathi, Biju Kuriakose, and Abin Chaudhuri, who call themselves the Hashtag # Collective, uses large mirrors that reflect both the old, decaying banyan trees and the young shoots, the line of cars and motorcycles and the old warehouses that have been converted into modern galleries. “People can walk into this maze of mirrors that reflects a milieu of the old and new, and find their own reflection, and sort of halt… and question their roles in the environment they live in,” she says.

The materials used for the ‘Reflecting (on) The Inhabited Crossroads’, as the installation is named, are characteristic of the heritage that Kochi stands for. For example, the mirror reflects the tradition of the famous Aranmulla Kannadis and Vaal Kannadis, and they are arranged to follow the floor plan of a Naalu Kettu Kerala house. These mirror pillars are stretched or pulled towards opposing sides by a network of ropes leading from the mirrors to various parts of the enclosure; the criss-cross ropes are reminiscent of the Cheenavela or fishing nets.

Set bang in front of the OED Gallery, it is the first public art project by the three-member group. “And the best part about it is that we had lots of people — labourers and architecture students — help us set it up. So it is more of a people’s project,” she says.