The artist as a young man

There is a particularly arresting photograph of the goddess Annapurna in a catalogue of the Chola bronzes housed in the Sarabhai Foundation in Ahmedabad. Annapurna is in the bottom right of the foreground, her back to us, seemingly just about to step off the pedestal and stride towards a blurred square of light that gleams temptingly in the distance. The angle of the photograph gives Annapurna an enticing tilt, as if caught in the act of bending, her right leg about to be lifted, her beautifully rounded buttocks alive with motion. The photograph was taken by Dashrath Patel.

In Ahmedabad early this month, an exhibition was mounted, as it has been every December for the past five years, in memory of this multifaceted artist who died in 2010. It is organised by ‘Friends of Dashrath’, an informal group of former students and associates. This year’s display was a set of Patel’s early oils and watercolours, discovered in various states of disrepair from the artist’s home after his death. Marvellously restored, they looked mint fresh on the white walls of Satya Art Gallery in the Navjivan Trust building. Some 200-odd paintings from Patel’s oeuvre have been restored and are now in the care of his sister Dr. Snehalata Desai.

The exhibition, curated by Sadanand Menon, roughly spanned the decade between 1948 and 1958, when Patel was still an apprentice of art, first with Rasiklal Parikh and Ravishankar Raval in Ahmedabad’s C.N. Vidyalaya, then with Debi Prasad Roy Choudhury in the College of Arts, Madras, and finally at L’Ecole des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

The paintings selected were meant to honour the artist as a student, an experimenter trying to find his vision and direction. In that sense, it was a uniquely curated show in the way that it celebrated the artist’s journey of learning and simultaneously critiqued the teaching of the arts prevalent at the time. As Menon pointed out, the early works of most artists are usually lost; thrown away or destroyed. “This is a unique find that helps establish a trajectory of growth as well as the pedagogic methods in our arts colleges in the 1950s.”

The paintings point to a young man playing with styles, from the early Bengal school to Cubism to Chinese ink-washes. Indeed, he is even playing with his own signature, with many variants on show, ranging from exquisite vertical lettering to Chinese calligraphy to bold Gujarati strokes.

Walking through the exhibition brought me forcefully in mind of wabi-sabi, that finely-honed concept the Japanese celebrate, which I loosely translate as the lonely aesthetic of imperfection or what entrepreneur-writer Taro Gold described as “the wisdom and beauty of imperfection”. Someone who masters wabi-sabi is understood to have taken the first steps towards ‘satori’ or nirvana. Now, here was a black, incomplete stroke jumping to life as a monkey; oils done on jute because the artist could not afford canvas or was in too much of a hurry; some paintings left seemingly unfinished… and yet each one wholly beautiful in its being and space.

Stepping inside, the eye was drawn immediately to an extraordinarily evocative landscape on the opposite wall. Its warm, undulating foreground invites you to walk down to the distant seashore where a cluster of homes lean intimately into each other. The coarse jute has patiently absorbed the layers of paint and, in turn, offered up its fibres to create a texture so perfectly married to mood and scene that one begins to wonder if the jute was merely available or had Patel already realised its potential?

A former student of his at Ahmedabad’s National Institute of Design (NID), of which he was the founder-director, once described him as someone who epitomised the “whole art of possibility”. And these early works establish that teeming excitement of promise in a very mature way. A young Patel is already stamping his take on what he sees. Take, for instance, the two vivid Cubist works that anchored the exhibition at two ends. Planted confidently in his Gujarati backyard, with women dancing the garba or gathering water around a well, their vibrancy dominated the room; their colour palette and abstraction presaging later collages such as the Islamic Shrine or his striking ceramic plates.

Already the paintings show the preoccupation with jewellery that would later emerge so strongly in his photographs. One watercolour miniature is particularly moving. A woman sits on a bed, dressing, surrounded by a galaxy of attendants all in shadow, painted over in dark washes. The woman alone shines as if a spotlight were upon her, each bracelet and anklet, each earring and toe-ring gleaming in a dramatic play of light and shadow that would become the abiding preoccupation of much of Patel’s work. The painting is fenced on the bottom by a strip of pink embellishment, like a sari border, a pointer to the artist’s other passions — deep Indian hues, fabric, texture, design.

That evening, when architect B.V. Doshi visited the show, he spoke excitedly of wanting the works filmed as a lesson for art students. I asked him later why the art world had been rather lukewarm to this genius. “Patel was just not interested in exhibiting,” said Doshi, “he painted for the sheer joy of it.” In fact, Patel, the man who trained an entire generation of Indian designers, has been strangely erased from the NID museum’s timeline.

It is unlikely the man himself would have minded; he appears to have been so consumed with exploring the margins of “that untravelled world” that the mere present might have held little meaning. As he flitted tirelessly from canvas to ceramic, from design school to exhibition design, from photography to collage, he appears to have been driven by nothing as banal as recognition but only the excitement of living his art unstintingly.

“He was a student all his life,” said Doshi, and this exhibition established that with consummate elegance. Whether Patel photographed a Chola bronze or painted a bejewelled, bronze-hued woman, they are all filled with the same pulsating, seeking exuberance with which the artist lived his life.

