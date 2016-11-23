The Chinese connection

more-in

Former cricketer Atul Wassan talks about his love for travel and fascination for Sichuan and Cantonese cuisine

He is very different from the quintessential cricketer. He travels, but not with the cricket gear. “I decide overnight I must leave town,” announces former Test fast bowler Atul Wassan. “I just carry my backpack, sometimes with friends, many times alone. I have a fetish for travel. When I made my first overseas trip at 25, I told myself I must reach 100 before I turn 50. I have travelled to 89 nations but I am going to miss the deadline. Eleven in the next one year looks tough,” he says as we meet for lunch at Shang Palace, a one-of-its-kind restaurant at Shangri-La’s-Eros Hotel in the heart of Delhi.

From the best of Sichuan to the classics of Cantonese and the mystical cuisine of Yunnan, enjoy dishes that are being introduced in India for the very first time, claims the restaurant. I am clueless but not the guest. He is well versed with the Chinese way even though cricket never took him to that nation.

What is his China connection? “We shall begin with shrimps,” he tells B. Praveen Rao, our guide for the afternoon. The first course is shrimp roll with soya sauce and scallop har gao with black truffle. As I watch Wassan stylishly take his first bite I can hardly believe he is the cricketer I saw more than three decades ago, a wiry but athletic fast bowler, loving his chhola-bhatura at Bengali Market.

His China connection, I ask him again. “After I quit playing I had no options for myself. As cricketers we are essentially dumb. Not many cricketers look to study and do a steady job. To take next step in life I had to cut the umbilical cord with the game. To maintain the lifestyle I had to be a notch above the normal. Cricket in my time gave me designation but not the money. Yes, the status of a being a Test cricketer was a matter of pride. Nothing more.” Wassan returns to the shrimps while I help myself with a glass of water melon juice.

I remind him what of his China connection. He gives the shrimps a rest. “When playing club cricket in England (in 1996), I made friends with a guy who dealt in mobile electronics, phones and chargers. He helped me set up my small unit. I went to Taiwan and spent 45 days studying the mobile chargers and batteries market. I was still playing first-class cricket and taking my 30-40 wickets. I was not getting my rewards and then asthma struck me. I made a choice, instead of straddling between cricket and job I decided to quit because I realised I was wasting my time in cricket. I knew nobody would miss me and one day I just stopped going to the ground.”

Wassan made his first-class debut in March 1987 with the Ranji Trophy final against Hyderabad at the Ferozeshah Kotla. Delhi lost despite a heroic unbeaten 160 by K. P. Bhaskar.

The second course arrives. Wassan has warmed up and enlightens me with his knowledge of world cuisine. Beijing roast duck with pan cake, spring onion and plum sauce. “You should visit the Da Dong Restaurant in Beijing. What amazing Peking Duck,” he mumbles through his course he is obviously enjoying thoroughly. “By the way I have still not retired. I have not made a formal retirement announcement,” Wassan has a hearty laugh. He is relieved he is done with his playing but not his association with the game.

He is known for his strong comments in the electronic media, is a sought-after Page 3 celebrity. “I am coming back to this Hotel to give away Travel Awards this evening,” he points to a stage coming up in the background. He is a busy man indeed. Loves to travel. “When playing in England, on weekends, I would take the ferry, stay at youth hostels, and explore Europe, reading history and marvelling at its architecture. I continue to do it still. I love it because there is no television to watch when I travel and I am a voracious reader. It opens up my mind to the world.”

What do you read? “Anything that anyone recommends. The last two books I read were ‘Sapiens’ (by Yuval Noah Harari) and ‘God Is Not Great’ (by Christopher Hitchens). I read two-three books simultaneously. My favourite author is Gabriel Garcia Marquez. I have dined at some of the best restaurants in the world. I can write a book on food and restaurants.” Among his delicacies are snakes, crocodiles, frog legs, horse meat. “Except monkeys and dogs,” he laughs.

Coming back to his fetish for travel, Wassan shares his recent experience. I did this two weeks ago. I and a friend decided to travel. We took a flight to Vienna; drove to Munich; then to Prague, roamed the streets, drove to Budapest and finally lunched in Old Town (Bratislava, Slovakia). It was fun. In five days I slept in five different countries. On occasions like these I feel sorry for my contemporaries who only knew cricket. Now they spend a frustrated life because they know nothing outside cricket. For me cricket was not life.”

It is time for the third course – sea bass steamed with red and yellow chilli. “Do you have Sichuan pepper,” Wassan queries Rao. There is stir fried prawns in XO sauce and hot stone pot rice with crispy potato, picked chilli and Yunnan chilli chutney. Just as Wassan has desired. As he focusses on his plate, I ask Wassan, “Do you miss cricket?”

“I miss playing but I don’t miss the cricketers. They carry too much baggage. They have such disillusions of grandeur. Number of matches, runs and wickets. Come on, there is much more to life than wickets and runs. I tell you most cricketers have same conversations. They are bitter and perpetually cribbing.”

What does he advocate? “You have to be a student of the game to understand the history and evolution of the game. How can you dismiss players from the 1950s and 1960s. They have been part of the process. It is a false perception that only modern players are intelligent. The current players unfortunately don’t respect timeline. You have to understand the society to put things in perspective. There is too much vindictiveness among cricketers.”

Any example? “Look at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The former president couldn’t understand me. My kind of people irritates them because I don’t toe their line. Even Sourav (Ganguly) speaks his mind but then the BCCI needs Sourav. The arrogance of some of the prima donnas of the BCCI has cost so much. The BCCI is paying a price for it. But I am happy Indian cricket is alive and kicking on the field but is in a mess off it. Winds of change are sweeping the game now.”

Wassan is set to leave for Italy in a week’s time. “My second home,” signs off the inveterate traveller.