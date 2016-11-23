Strokes from within

Painting for almost two decades, well-known yoga practitioner Bharat Thakur is finally showcasing his art to the world for the first time

While Bharat Thakur became a well-known name in the world of yoga, his artistic pursuits remained confined to a few admirers. But now, Bharat wants everyone to see his art. And that is how his first-ever art show, a collection of 70 canvases has come together.

A self-taught artist, he has been painting for the last 25 years but never exhibited. Bharat sold his figurative style paintings. The creative soul in him, however, was seeking something more. “I was not happy with my art. I had got tired of these particular images that would pop up in my work, a face, a young girl, an elderly man. I began to visit museums all over the world and I was particularly taken in by Michelangelo’s art,” recalls the artist.

He would hang out with street artists in France, Spain and Italy. “I was jolted from inside and felt I need to better myself. I stopped painting. I would sketch everywhere -- in restaurants, while travelling and then one day I burnt all of them. I thought they were not good enough.”

One and half-years ago, when he saw his one-year-old son Yash, painting with watercolours, Bharat resumed painting. In the powerful, energetic, spontaneous strokes of his son, Bharat found his language.

The 70 works created all over the world - Bharat has studios in most of the countries he teaches yoga in - bear that expression. There are layers and layers of paint with textures created by hand, feet, palm and rollers. Bharat doesn’t know how to use a brush so he paints with his hand and then creates textures using fingers and nails. In these abstract works, at times, a few faint forms peep out only if you observe carefully but mostly it is his dense textures that assume a form on the canvas.

Bharat feels, his yoga practice helped augment his growth. “If you are a heavy meditator, you grow fast. Also, I paint several canvases together. I don't keep them on easel and paint. I put them on the floor and paint for hours together. All this requires stamina and yoga practice obviously helps me in that.”

In some places they work together to radiate peace and calm and elsewhere the energy of the colourful wild strokes uplifts you. At times, the effect created seems like you are looking at lush green fields through a window with mist all over it. His monochromes are particularly enchanting reflective of his skills and control over the medium. The yoga practitioner-and-artist says he is happy that he never went to an art school.

“I wouldn’t have learnt to break the rules. My thinking would have been restricted. I have learnt everything on my own. I don’t mix colours with water. I work with primary colours and mix them to make my own hues. I hate to work when I am alone. I like to be surrounded with people when I am painting. Young art college students come and watch me.”

Bharat says it was important to have his first art show in Bengaluru because that is where he held his first yoga workshop in 1999. After Bengaluru, the show will travel to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Dubai, Bulgaria, Spain.

(The show “The Space Between” is on at Gallery Time and Space, The Guild, Vitthal Mallya Road, till December 20)