Simply Sudha Murthy

Author, Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy, draped in a cotton sari, jasmine flowers pinned to her hair, is at her simple best at Infosys campus, Gachibowli. In the news recently as her The Serpent’s Revenge: Unusual Tales from the Mahabharata hit bookstores, the storyteller was in town to talk about The Infosys Foundation Anupu Festival 2016, to be held at Anupu located on the banks of the Krishna river near Nagarjunasagar dam. In the reconstructed historic site, the three- day festival promises to be a unique amalgamation of folk arts, theatre, and classical dance and music drawn from the region. Excerpts from an interview.

From storytelling to social service and administration, how do you switch roles?

I’ve been doing this for the last two decades and more. I do a lot more writing now. I have good supporting staff to take care of things. And something in the DNA takes care of it too.

How culturally rooted you feel Hyderabad is?

My visits have mostly been official here, I come, do my work and then leave. When I stay here for a 10-day break maybe, I can get a better picture of it.

With regard to the cultural fest at Anupu, do you see art forms as something that binds people together?

Art forms have many dimensions, We’ll expose people to traditions of Andhra Pradesh, if you are sensitive, you can pick it up. A place like Anupu has great history but people are totally unaware of it. So we provide a platform where youngsters get to perform on a large scale, that’s enough a motivation for us to do this. I’d been there only once in November last year, it’s one of the most beautiful heritage sites in the state.

A lot of cultural and art fests take place at heritage sites across the year at the Telugu states. How different will this effort be?

The historical significance makes the cut. We’ve worked this out on a great Buddhist site. There was a university here that was also a platform for dancers 1700 years ago. There was a combination of Greek and Roman open-air theatre, very unique for those days. What we want to give people is an exposure to a blend of history and culture, (Chandalika and Bhamakalapam episodes from Kuchipudi, vocal and instrumental in Carnatic) whether we stand out or not is for them to say.

How do you stay connected to the culture that surrounds you?

Back in Karnataka, we’re often spoilt for choice with regard to the events we want to conduct and the audience is equally impressive. For a similar event that we hosted in Lakshmeshwara in Gadag district of Karnataka (a temple that became a cultural venue after we re-constructed it), we were happy to see a turnout close to a lakh. It’s the first time we’re doing it here, we’re hopeful to see good crowds.

Any special connect that you share with history, monuments and beyond?

My grandfather was a history teacher, one reason the subject has been an integral part of my life.

From keen observations of a comman man’s life to establishing an enriching mythological connection in your books, what inspires you to weave stories?

As a storyteller, I feel writing is a form of expression, I guess that’s enough to keep me going!

Most of your writings and interviews also reflect a forthright dimension of yours..

I think I’m natural that way. When you tell the truth, you don’t need to remember what you talked last time. I don’t try to create an image, I’m what I’m.

The favourite genre you like as a reader..

It varies from season to season. I just suggested one of my team members to read Shashi Tharoor’s Era of Darkness, I am eager to read Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl as well. Sometimes, my reading choices are defined by the place I’m travelling next. I’m planning my books that I would want to read on a trip to Uzbekistan six months later, I also did that for Cuba in the past.

Do you enjoy travelling over work and beyond?

Most often, it doesn’t matter if I like it or not, I do it for work. When I’m doing it that way, I better enjoy it than grumble.

Do you miss being a teacher sometime?

Yes, I really do, I would love to get back but I have enough work on my table to keep me busy. My students continue to get back to me, from time to time.