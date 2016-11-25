Seed by seed

In a narrow street crowded with tricycles, hand-pulled carts and cycle rickshaws in George Town, a dusty three-storied building stands opposite an old theatre. One would think the building is an unlikely place for an art studio, but those who know artist K. Benitha Perciyal can instantly connect the place with her. We walk past sacks of garlic being loaded into a mini-truck and make our way up the stairs to her third-floor studio.

Inside, are all things Benitha — Christian imagery cast in incense, a wooden donkey that was a part of her exhibit at the 2015 Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a collection of antique attar bottles made of coloured glass inside a wooden case, an ancient wooden figurine from Thanjavur, an old TV case inside which are clay dolls that have seen better days, a basket filled with curated tin chewing gum cases, an antique tin rocking horse standing alongside a cracked wooden one... These objects, which Benitha has collected over time from antique shops and places she visited, are her inspiration. “This is the library that I refer to when I am working,” says the artist.

Time, memory and the ethereal nature of transformation form the basis of most of Benitha’s works. The Chennai-based artist, who hails from the temple town of Thiruvannamalai, is currently exhibiting at the Yinchuan Biennale 2016 in China. Her installation titled ‘Naan Oru Penn, Yen Yennam Aayiram’ (I am a woman, my thoughts, a thousand) is present at the Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art, and will be on display till December 18.

Benitha spent a week in September at Yinchuan, setting up her work. The installation consists of a statue of a man and a woman made of frankincense, myrrh, cinnamon, cloves, lemongrass, cedarwood essential oils, gourds and sunflower seeds. By the statues stand about 700 kilograms of incense sticks that she stacked in a cylindrical shape and stitched together by hand. “The incense sticks structure is, as a result, fragile,” she says, depicting a state of fluidity and uncertainty. “I employed incense because it forms an important part of rituals in Buddhism, a religion the Chinese follow.”

“I’ve represented the woman’s womb using a sura kudugai (a circular, hollow gourd). She is seated holding a home utility tool (a millstone) and a basket of seeds. These represent her worldly belongings. The man is seen holding a clump of seeds,” explains Benitha. In essence, the man and woman hold within them the seeds of the next generation; the seeds used stand for the life they nurture.

Although she’s happy to exhibit at the prestigious event, Benitha says that she holds the Kochi Biennale experience much closer to her heart. “In Kochi, the entire city celebrates art during the Biennale. There’s a soul to the event. But, at the Yinchuan Museum of Contemporary Art, everything is strictly regulated; they follow a set way of doing things,” she says. Benitha prefers a non-gallery space where she can breathe. For, her kind of work, which is rooted and emerges from an organic space, is ideal to be displayed in a non-gallery set-up.

At the Kochi Biennale, for instance, she exhibited her work at Pepper House, Fort Kochi, which was once a storage and sorting area for spices that arrived by sea. “If I opened a window, I could see the vast expanse of the sea outside,” she remembers. It’s an experience that’s now a part of her; one that she can never shed. The jetty nearby, the spice market, the antique market... all of these reflected in her work at the event. But, what does a gallery have, other than a strictly artificial set-up, to inspire her?

Benitha recalls an incident that occurred two years ago. She was at Bergamo, an upmarket mall on Khader Nawaz Khan Road in the city, with her husband, and the two of them were walking around, window-shopping, when they came cross an artist-acquaintance. “She looked at me in surprise and asked, ‘How come you’re here?’” Something in her tone suggested that she didn’t expect to see Benitha there. “She’d assumed, like many of the salespersons in the shops that sold expensive branded products, that I could not afford any of it,” says Benitha.

“But, I decided then that the mall was where I would work next.” She did — as part of Art Chennai, Benitha exhibited her work in the corridor outside the glittery showrooms. “That was my space — the corridor. It was my way of saying that I won’t enter, but I will be an observer.”

Wood work

Benitha is now working with Burma teak-wood doors that she sourced from antique shops — she is shaping them into the books. She hopes to handcraft enough wooden books to stock up an entire library.

Jerry and Johnny

Benitha’s exhibit at Bergamo included pieces themed on Jerry, a squirrel she rescued at Lalit Kala Akademi and Johnny, a dog that made the Akademi its home. This included earrings with Jerry’s image inscribed on enamel and gold, a neckpiece made of enamel, micashell and silver with images of Johnny.