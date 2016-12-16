Raga and the rasika

more-in

Subramaniam Ramamurthy

Earliest Margazhi memory

That would be 1966. I remember travelling to Madras from Pondicherry for a concert; if I remember right, it was Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer’s.

Go-to attire

Definitely a long-sleeve kurta and trousers; I prefer a silk kurta, though.

Sabha with best acoustics

The Music Academy.

Pet peeve

Excessive name dropping in the sabhas, and people who have an attitude not commensurate with their musical knowledge.

Must-listen-to artiste

Sanjay Subrahmanyan

Mrs. Srinivasan

Earliest Margazhi memory

I think I was about 10 when I first listened to a kutcheri. It was at Krishna Gana Sabha and Sudha Ragunathan was performing. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that experience.

Go-to attire

A sari teamed with big jhumkas, bangles and malligai poo.

Sabha with best acoustics

The Music Academy and Narada Gana Sabha.

Pet peeve

People talking aloud and the sound of a phone ringing midway through a concert.

Must-listen-to artiste

Aruna Sairam.

Gnanashekhar

Earliest Margazhi memory

As a child, I remember walking with the artistes to the sabha and conversing with them before a performance.

Go-to attire

It used to be veshti-kurta earlier, but now, I wear jeans and T-shirts. My wife, however, prefers saris.

Sabha with best acoustics

Narada Gana Sabha.

Pet peeve

When people start talking in the middle of the concert, and interrupt the artiste’s flow.

Must-listen-to artiste

T.M. Krishna.

Gayathri

A resident of Singapore, she’s been coming to India for the Margazhi season for the past 16 years.

Earliest Margazhi memory

The riot of colours inside the performance halls.

Go-to attire

Colourful saris.

Sabha with best acoustics

Narada Gana Sabha and The Music Academy.

Pet peeve

Nothing at all. I soak in this atmosphere, and its memories keep me happy till it is time for next December.

Must-listen-to artiste

It used to be K.J. Yesudas; these days, I like listening to Nithyasree Mahadevan.

Sumithra

Earliest Margazhi memory

My music teacher taking all of us kids to listen to the stalwarts.

Go-to attire

Salwar kameez.

Sabha with best acoustics

The Music Academy and Krishna Gana Sabha.

Pet peeve

The sound of a mobile phone ringing during a concert, and then discovering it was yours.

Must-listen-to artiste

Seetha Rajan (my first guru).