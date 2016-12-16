Raga and the rasika
A cross-section of listeners speaks about its favourite Margazhi moments
Subramaniam Ramamurthy
Earliest Margazhi memory
That would be 1966. I remember travelling to Madras from Pondicherry for a concert; if I remember right, it was Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer’s.
Go-to attire
Definitely a long-sleeve kurta and trousers; I prefer a silk kurta, though.
Sabha with best acoustics
The Music Academy.
Pet peeve
Excessive name dropping in the sabhas, and people who have an attitude not commensurate with their musical knowledge.
Must-listen-to artiste
Sanjay Subrahmanyan
Mrs. Srinivasan
Earliest Margazhi memory
I think I was about 10 when I first listened to a kutcheri. It was at Krishna Gana Sabha and Sudha Ragunathan was performing. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that experience.
Go-to attire
A sari teamed with big jhumkas, bangles and malligai poo.
Sabha with best acoustics
The Music Academy and Narada Gana Sabha.
Pet peeve
People talking aloud and the sound of a phone ringing midway through a concert.
Must-listen-to artiste
Aruna Sairam.
Gnanashekhar
Earliest Margazhi memory
As a child, I remember walking with the artistes to the sabha and conversing with them before a performance.
Go-to attire
It used to be veshti-kurta earlier, but now, I wear jeans and T-shirts. My wife, however, prefers saris.
Sabha with best acoustics
Narada Gana Sabha.
Pet peeve
When people start talking in the middle of the concert, and interrupt the artiste’s flow.
Must-listen-to artiste
T.M. Krishna.
Gayathri
A resident of Singapore, she’s been coming to India for the Margazhi season for the past 16 years.
Earliest Margazhi memory
The riot of colours inside the performance halls.
Go-to attire
Colourful saris.
Sabha with best acoustics
Narada Gana Sabha and The Music Academy.
Pet peeve
Nothing at all. I soak in this atmosphere, and its memories keep me happy till it is time for next December.
Must-listen-to artiste
It used to be K.J. Yesudas; these days, I like listening to Nithyasree Mahadevan.
Sumithra
Earliest Margazhi memory
My music teacher taking all of us kids to listen to the stalwarts.
Go-to attire
Salwar kameez.
Sabha with best acoustics
The Music Academy and Krishna Gana Sabha.
Pet peeve
The sound of a mobile phone ringing during a concert, and then discovering it was yours.
Must-listen-to artiste
Seetha Rajan (my first guru).