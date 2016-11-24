Officers keep it civil

An out-of-the-box foundation course for Group-A officers of Civil Services equips them for newer challenges

It’s the first time that nearly 120 officers of Group-A cadre of Civil Services are part of a one-day theatre workshop hosted by Vinay Varma of Sutradhar Group at Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Jubilee Hills. They are caught off-guard when he asks everyone to dance to the music in the background.

A few days ago, they were part of Fete, dishing out their best in the kitchen, braving a tight budget and later selling them to the customers. They were competing with each other to make maximum profits, which would later be donated towards a charitable cause. That’s not all, a few days before, they had participated in an athletics meet, learnt a new language, went on a trek at the Nilgiris, played the guitar, danced to Bollywood chartbusters and spent a week’s time at hamlets across the country.

For a majority, this was a journey back to basics, the first time that they went to hamlets beyond their state, making sense of each other’s presentations after returning from a visit .They had interacted with villagers, overcoming language barriers, undertaking awareness programmes, hosting a clean-India initiative besides grasping a lot of what made and plagued their lives. The intent to let them express, go beyond their comfort zone did pay off. Chetan Yangjor from Jammu and Kashmir even learnt basic Telugu from the time he had spent at a village Kupkal in Nizamabad.

After a tough day’s work for Venkat (an officer of the IES hailing from Mumbai), sitting by the Tungabhadra at the Bichdi village, Raipur, an area where the three states of Telangana, Chattisgarh and Maharashtra merged, was a wonderful way of connecting to the nature. From the ability to work within constraints, making the most of the little that was available, to forgetting the place they hailed from, it was a time they were literally grounded.

Trekking was where officers bonded big time, they had to tolerate each other with very basic necessities, taking up spontaneous roles and sticking to a group.

Delhi-based Agneeshwar Vyas who heads to Gujarat next for his posting in the Indian Forest Service cadre, confesses that the diversity of the groups were a revelation to him and that the interactions during the trip were life-changing.

Vinod K Agrawal, Director General of the Institute and Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana, who heads MCHRD, goes on a memory trail, “I remember that it was only during my training programme 33 years ago that I first saw a mountain. Now, the performance during the course is very integral in deciding the seniority of the officer’s position, it’s a very holisitc course that presents life in a new light to the officers.”

The foundation course was thrown open to officers from Royal Bhutan Service, who were more than happy to lap up the contrasts and similarities that the two countries shared. Sonam Gaki who converses in impressive Hindi and Tamil (she had studied in Coimbatore) was one among them. “I went to this village named Kammapally in Warangal as part of the course that showed me that the caste system continues to be a reality here, I didn’t know it was this bad where a section of the residents were literally ostracised from society. I’m going back a learned person. There’s a lot from this course I’ll be implementing in my own country,” she states.

Anitha Balakrishna, the foundation course coordinator and Joint Director General at MCHRD reckons that the officers, who’d just scraped past the most competitive exam in the country, needed to see a world beyond books. “An officer cannot be straight-jacketed, he/she is expected to be a sensitive person, understand various sections of the society and guide many forward in the positions they’re to take up next. Throwing people in an unknown territory, letting them share responsibilities and working in a team, the exposure to hardships is integral part of them evolving as leaders, that’s where the leaders evolve. They realise, life is rose-tinted anymore. We update the courses every year to suit the needs of the times, it was the first time that a theatre workshop was hosted. Learning Sanskrit, for instance, is a language option, they know what the country’s core languages are made of. This year, Urdu witnessed a lot of takers too, that surprised us.”

The course apart from its content religiously forges friendships and that for many is the biggest takeaway. “The fond memories spent at institute will last forever; never will they fade away”, opined the trainees unanimously promising to stay in touch with each other even beyond December 9 as the course concludes.