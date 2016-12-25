Of alienation and angst

more-in

“The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls,” said Pablo Picasso. A new show at Khoj Studios titled “Frozen World of the Familiar Stranger” is accomplishing exactly that. The show is hosted by Khoj International Artist’s Association in collaboration with Kadist, an interdisciplinary contemporary arts organisation in San Francisco. Curated by Sitara Chowfla, Khoj Studios and and Heidi Rabben, Kadist, the show focuses on the issues of urban alienation and human angst by drawing a parallel between the bustling metropolises of San Francisco and Delhi. Chowfla, explains, “The exhibition is a reflection on the challenges of modern living, it is a commentary on our closing city spaces as our metropolitan cities become more and more modernised, efficient and dense. It is trying to create a narrative between two very important and two very different major cities Delhi and San Francisco.”

The exhibition consists of a selection of 10 Indian and international artists. Some of them have developed their artwork specifically for this exhibition and some of them have borrowed from their existing collections. While some of these artworks are direct, some of them are more abstract. When asked how the response to the show has been, Chowfla replies, “So far the response has been positive. I think people are quite interested and excited to see such a broad range of international artists here.”

As a part of this exhibition, Kartik Sood is presenting a mixed-media work consisting of two videos, mixed media painting, and two sculptures in iron and clay titled “Alone Among Many 2016”. Sood, who has been fascinated by art since childhood, explores the experiences of loneliness in an urban environment through his artworks. He feels there is a feeling of loneliness even among people who live in crowded cities. He explains, “The painting is of the central character and the clay sculptures are like sleeping dead bodies. They look secluded in their own ways. They represent how everybody is alone in different ways in big cities .”

Steffani Jemison is showcasing her work “Escaped Lunatic”. Explaining her work she says, “I worked with a group of parkour practitioners, all young men who meet and practice together. The piece was shot within a half-mile of my home in Third Ward, a formerly African American neighbourhood near down town Houston that is in rapid transition. Lawns in front of highways, abandoned fields next to suburban-style homes, empty tennis courts and playgrounds near historic row houses – these striking juxtapositions show how multiple eras can be visible in a single moment.” The artwork is inspired by chase films from the early 20th Century and was shot in Texas, Houston. In her work, she uses the structure of these early films as a model that helps her think about how black Americans live today.

Other artists who feature are Cao Fei (China), Farideh Lashai (Iran), Himali Singh Soin, Sahej Rahal and Teja Shah (India), Ho Tzu Nyen (Singapore), Maya Watanabe (Peru) and Rachel Rose (US) .

(On till January 11 at S-17, Khirkee Extension, New Delhi)