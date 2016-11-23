Newer territories

more-in

One of the oldest gallerists in the city, Naozar Daruwalla now wants to reach out to more people through YepArt.com, an e-commerce platform

Naozar and Siloo Daruwalla own Crimson Art Gallery, one of the oldest art spaces in Bengaluru. The couple fondly remember the days they operated out of Safina Plaza before they shifted to The Hatworks Boulevard in Cunnigham Road. "We even sold out of a garage," says Siloo.

The art scene of the city has naturally evolved since then with art galleries, art colleges, institutions and art collectors. But now Naozar wants to expand his market base and reach out to others through YepArt.com, an online market space to show and sell art. The gallerist feels that there are a lot of people who want to buy art and can afford to do so but have never stepped inside a gallery. "Some of them can afford upcoming artists but have nobody to tell them whom to invest in. On our website, they will find sections on upcoming artists, new arrivals, artists who are trending. We will suggest whom to invest in," says Naozar. Physical space has its constraints and it is not possible to exhibit everything he wants to. "It is free for all. Once we screen the artist and the gallery, they becomes a member and can put up latest shows and art works on the website. There are some really good art shows that take place in different parts of the country but we can't see them. On this platform, even those shows can be seen if that gallery becomes a member and decides to put up a show. But just by having a site won't make it easy. It would require heavy marketing and I am ready to do that." Right now, there are 65 artists on the website, which will eventually go up to 1000 with each accompanied by a concise profile. "If the work has come from the artist, he/she decides the price of the artwork, if it has come from a collector, they decide it. But the work will be verified by the artist, collector and YepArt. So, there will be lot of transparency and democracy."

Starting from Rs. 11,000 to under 10 lakh, there are different categories of works, mediums, price structure and artists to choose from. As for the pricing, it will also increase or decrease depending on whether you are buying a framed or unframed work and also the place of delivery. "We will also do a few physical shows for those who want to come and see a work. Not every painting works as a picture. Sometimes you need to see it and if you are buying an expensive work, you need to see it; we will show it."

Right now YepArt is having its inaugural show "Reimagining:(Un) Reality and Space” curated by Nalini Malviya, which features young talents like Muktinath Mondal, Maripelly Praveen Goud, V.G.Venugopal, Kalyan Rathore and Debraj Goswami.