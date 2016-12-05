More than just a NAME

more-in

The performance is called Anamika. It is an “exploration of contemporary relevance of traditional Indian art forms and modern theatre,” explains Meghana Das, a young Odissi dancer, who has conceptualised and directed the production. It will be an amalgamation of three classical Indian dances – Bharatanatya (Preethi Bharadwaj), Kathak (Pooja Pant) and Odissi (Meghana Das) with theatre (Lekha Naidu) and will be performed in English. This collaborative project features three mythological characters – Radha, Draupadi and Devaki (Bharatanatya by Preethi Bharadwaj ). ‘“The story revolves around these three mythological women and their relationship with Krishna. And their lives is seen through the eyes of a modern Indian woman called Anamika (the name less),” explains Meghana, who started learning Odissi at the age of four from her mother Sahana Das and now traines Under Madhulita Mohapatra.

The production, explains Meghana, came from my study of “Bhakti poetry. I loved the concept that god can be accessible and is in the things that you love. So my journey started there. I started searching for passion in everyday things. We came down to three mythological characters – devaki, draupadi and Radha – all of whom are connected with Krishna. We explore their relationships as a mother, lover and a woman in distress. We try and depict those emotions through the eyes of a modern Indian woman. She is called Anamika as we want to explore the universality of these three women and their stories. She can be anybody from any country or any age. I felt these were universal trades.”

A lot of research has gone into this production, adds Meghana who says that the aim is to try draw a parallel with the old stories and the new stories – that of a modern woman in love or someone who has undergone a sexual or eve teasing and etc. We also have spoken to mothers about for this production. Then we draw parallels between their lives. These emotions are not inaccessible but everyone goes through it, no matter what age and time we live in.

Meghana is now a full time dancer and gives full credit to her teacher and also her mother. “I practise with my guru at least four hours four to five times a week. And, my mother choreographs all my abhinaya for me and teaches me the natya shastra and the theory aspect.”

Anamika - Searching for Krishna, scripted and directed by Meghna Das will be staged on December 7 at Alliance Francaise at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets, priced at 300, will be available at the venue and bookmyshow.com.