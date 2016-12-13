Modern moves in simple lines

more-in

German dancer-choreographer, Katerina Valdivia Bruch, is in the city for her Bangalore Residency at Natya & STEM Dance Kampni on the invitation of Max Mueller Bhavan. Her project is The Space Inside Our Own Bodies: Approaching Architecture through Dance. She is working with dancers and film makers in workshop that takes them out to public spaces.

We meet her and her team at Cubbon Park. As the photo shoot progresses, most of the city-based dancers take on stylised postures, while Katerina stands expressionless. Ask her about it and she laughs: “I don’t like poses. I do a lot of improvisation. I don’t think about the camera but about what I feel and want to do at that moment. There may be days when I just want to be still. Dance is different in every country. No dance is better. But each form has its beauty and grace.”

One thing that strikes you about Katerina is the laughter and joy that accompanies every sentence. “I am basically a very happy person. I am enjoying every minute in this beautiful city,” beams the dancer. In fact her smile and laughter are so infectious that you are grinning along!

As we talk, the dancers pose before the High Court. “It is connected to law, punishment and rules. This applies to dance too as we follow a discipline, where one has to control the body and follow certain rules. Even situations discipline our bodies – like every space has a certain discipline. You behave differently in a hospital, school or work space. That is interesting to discover.

About Cubbon Park, she adds that “it is a different kind of a park as it has restricted timings. I feel people should reclaim their public space. In Germany we have lot of freedom to use public spaces, especially for art. But each city has a different system and that difference too is exciting to discover.”

So how did she decide to choose the buildings? “We are trying to explore buildings through dance. We asked for three locations – National Military Memorial (an institution of the armed forces), Chitrakala Parishath (an educational institution) and Cubbon Park -- trying to discover which building or architecture works for us for dance. I look for the history behind each and every building before I zero in on it to work with. She is “bringing together” dancers, visual artists and film makers through her residency here. I am getting them to use public spaces to narrate a story using their two-days of shooting. The video will be in any style they want. I am not here as a judge but as a facilitator, just guiding them. I don’t want to tell them what or how I want them to work for then it will become my work and not theirs.”

Katerina is now working with Kathak, Bharatanatya, Kalari and contemporary dancers and film makers.

Initially trained in ballet, Katerina took to contemporary, “more towards modern dancing. Today dance in some groups is becoming more like a performance. One has to draw a line somewhere. Running naked on the stage and screaming into the mike is not dance at all. I enjoy choreography, even if it on simple lines. I have to have emotions and feel the dance and not to show it. What do you want to show? It is more about what you are transmitting to the audience. You know the beauty of dance is that even a mistake can look beautiful. That is because it is done with feeling. Your eye will always spot that one person dancing in a group simply because there is grace and emotion involved in it.