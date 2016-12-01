Magic with threads

more-in

Patricia Mandaikar’s ‘Tree of life’ exhibition showcases her flair for embroidery.

Patricia Mandaikar’s embroidered frames are delicate and nuanced, with stitches creating shaded landscapes and blue skies, exotic butterflies in rainbow hues and divine Ganeshas. Using Indian embroidery stitches along with European technique and tools, Mandaikar crafts a world of harmony. Her ‘Tree of Life’ exhibition showcased all these elements.

Patricia’s passion for embroidery was fuelled by the embroidered saris she saw in Chennai and by the colours of India. “I learnt Ari work from the women working in embroidery units” says Patricia, who is helped by son Siddharth in deciding concepts and designs. She worked for Jean François Lesarge’s embroidery atelier ‘Vastrakala’ for many years.

The ‘Tree of Life’ creates wall panels and hangings, cushion covers and curtains add elegance to interiors of homes and offices.A hihglight of her work are embridered Ganeshas in silver and gold threads.

The ‘Tree of Life’ exhibition is on at Cholamandal Artists Village, East Coast Road, Injambakkam. For details call 94450 94322.